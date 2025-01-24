Eliezer Yudkowsky - Human Augmentation as a Safer AGI Pathway
This is an interview with Eliezer Yudkowsky, AI Researcher at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute.This is the sixth installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore the means, objectives, and implementation of of governance structures for artificial general intelligence.Watch this episode on The Trajectory Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlsvQO0zDiESee the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/yudkowsky1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: https://danfaggella.com/trajectory -- X: https://x.com/danfaggella -- LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/danfaggella -- Newsletter: https://bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954
--------
1:14:45
Connor Leahy - Slamming the Brakes on the AGI Arms Race [AGI Governance, Episode 5]
This is an interview with Connor Leahy, the Founder and CEO of Conjecture.This is the fifth installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore the means, objectives, and implementation of of governance structures for artificial general intelligence.Watch this episode on The Trajectory Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/1j--6JYRLVkSee the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/leahy1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: danfaggella.com/trajectory-- X: x.com/danfaggella-- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/danfaggella-- Newsletter: bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954
--------
1:45:12
Andrea Miotti - A Human-First AI Future [AGI Governance, Episode 4]
This is an interview with Andrea Miotti, the Founder and Executive Director of ControlAI.This is the fourth installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore the means, objectives, and implementation of of governance structures for artificial general intelligence.Watch this episode on The Trajectory Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/LNUl0_v7wzESee the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/miotti1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: danfaggella.com/trajectory -- X: x.com/danfaggella -- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/danfaggella -- Newsletter: bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954
--------
1:41:09
Stephen Ibaraki - The Beginning of AGI Global Coordination [AGI Governance, Episode 3]
This is an interview with Stephen Ibaraki, the Founder of the ITU's (part of the United Nations) AI for Good initiative, and Chairman REDDS Capital.This is the third installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore the means, objectives, and implementation of of governance structures for artificial general intelligence.This episode referred to the following other essays and resources:-- The International Governance of AI: https://emerj.com/international-governance-ai/-- AI for Good: https://aiforgood.itu.int/Watch this episode on The Trajectory Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/ndVTrXJ_sBI See the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/ibaraki1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: danfaggella.com/trajectory -- X: x.com/danfaggella -- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/danfaggella -- Newsletter: bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954
--------
50:25
Mike Brown - AI Cooperation and Competition Between the US and China [AGI Governance, Episode 2]
This is an interview with Mike Brown, Partner at Shield Capital and the Former Director of the Defense Innovation Unit at the U.S. Department of Defense.This is the second installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore how important AGI governance is, what it should achieve, and how it should be implemented.Watch this episode on The Trajectory YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/yUA4voA97kE This episode referred to the following other essays and resources:-- The International Governance of AI: https://emerj.com/international-governance-ai/See the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/brown1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: danfaggella.com/trajectory -- X: x.com/danfaggella -- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/danfaggella -- Newsletter: bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954
What should be the trajectory of intelligence beyond humanity?The Trajectory pull covers realpolitik on artificial general intelligence and the posthuman transition - by asking tech, policy, and AI research leaders the hard questions about what's after man, and how we should define and create a worthy successor (danfaggella.com/worthy). Hosted by Daniel Faggella.