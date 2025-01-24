Mike Brown - AI Cooperation and Competition Between the US and China [AGI Governance, Episode 2]

This is an interview with Mike Brown, Partner at Shield Capital and the Former Director of the Defense Innovation Unit at the U.S. Department of Defense.This is the second installment of our "AGI Governance" series - where we explore how important AGI governance is, what it should achieve, and how it should be implemented.Watch this episode on The Trajectory YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/yUA4voA97kE This episode referred to the following other essays and resources:-- The International Governance of AI: https://emerj.com/international-governance-ai/See the full article from this episode: https://danfaggella.com/brown1...There are four main questions we cover in this AGI Governance series are:1. How important is AGI governance now on a 1-10 scale?2. What should AGI governance attempt to do?3. What might AGI governance look like in practice?4. What should innovators and regulators do now?If this sounds like it's up your alley, then be sure to stick around and connect:-- Blog: danfaggella.com/trajectory -- X: x.com/danfaggella -- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/danfaggella -- Newsletter: bit.ly/TrajectoryTw-- Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-trajectory/id1739255954