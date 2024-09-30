How Did Syria Move From Torture To Triumph? With Robin Yassin-Kassab
Syria has finally been liberated after 13 years of struggle. We mourn the lives of all that have fallen and celebrate with Syrians. But the horrors of Assad's gulags are coming to light for the world to see. The scenes from Seydnaya, the slaughterhouse, have shocked many of us. Reflecting on the horrors and looking at some of the challenges, I am honoured today to have a Syrian who has been at the heart of this struggle.Robin Yassin-Kassab is the author of the novel The Road from Damascus. He is co-author with Leila al-Shami of the Rathbone-Folio prize-shortlisted book Burning Country: Syrians in Revolution and War. And he is the chief English editor of the ISIS prisons museum – which may soon become the Syria Prisons Museum

Timestamps:
0:00- Introduction
2:16 – Reflections
8:13 – Syria another Libya?
15:20 – Prisons – Torture state
22:57 – Information accessing
25:13 – HTS discipline
31:48 – Syrians re-migrating
35:02 – Israelis in Syria
41:47 – International community crippling revolution
47:46
Assad Was a Tyrant, Not an Anti-Imperialist with Moazzam Begg
This episode was filmed on Saturday, before Damascus fell.The Syrian revolution began in 2011 as a grassroots, civil society uprising against one of the most tyrannical rulers in the Muslim World. Bashar al-Assad like his father before him, presided over a state of terror, with disappearances, secret police repression and a punitive state machinery that governed through fear. Assad styled himself as an anti-imperialist when in reality he had colluded with the West in past conflicts and after 9/11 Syria became a favourite place for the Americans to render suspects for horrific torture.Today we have Moazzam Begg who is the senior director of CAGE and author of enemy combatant – a book about his time as a detainee first in Bagram and then in Guantanamo. He also spent time in Syria during the revolution, as part of his investigation into the Assad regimes complicity in the CIA torture programme.

Timestamps:
0:00 - Introduction
1:41 – Assad anti-imperialist?
7:07 – Syria's torture campaign
12:42 – The Left on Syria
16:24 – Why dismiss Syrians?
19:05 – Russia 
22:48 – The opposition
27:33 – ISIS vs Opposition 
31:59 – Post-Assad Syria
34:36 – Minorities 
36:40 – Assad against Israel?
39:17 – Palestinian resistance on Syria
42:48 – Islamic activism 
45:26 – Will we be able to visit Syria
46:57
What they are not telling you about the Syrian Rebellion with Sami Hamdi
The demands of the people were snuffed out by a deranged dictator who decided he would burn his country, before giving up power. We thought the revolution had ended, and the millions of Syrians dispersed around the world were never to see their homeland again. This all spectacularly changed this past week, where, to everyone's surprise, the opposition was able, for the first time, to take over Aleppo and are now fighting to expand their territory. Many questions remain, and a deliberate propaganda campaign waged by Iran and Russia with the help of their social media proxies has confused many who had not followed the events.They hope to throw out false news to make us believe its all too confusing. To help us untangle the political realities I have back on the show Sami Hamdi who joins us today from the US.

Timestamps
0:00 - Introduction 
1:50- Rebellion – Why now?
8:48 – Turkey – did they know?
17:29 – Is HTS moderated? 
24:37 – Division in rebellion groups
30:30 – Is this another Libya?
43:45 – American policy on Syria 
52:20 – Kurdish role
1:02:02 – Syria undermining Gaza?
1:10:03 – Did Hezbollah fail?
1:15:49
Syria: Can The Tyrant Assad Fall? With Razan Saffour
It's been a spectacular week in Syria. The world had written off the rebellion that began in 2011, believing Assad, with the support of Russian air power and Iranian militias, had consolidated his rule. In the past weeks, it has been reintegrated into the Arab League, and it just seemed the best the revolution could accept is a rump state in Idlib. There are many who have not followed the developments in Syria over the past 13 years of revolution, and the Thinking Muslim will dedicate some of our shows to reveal the facts and provide important analysis. Today, we have Razan Safoor to give her own account of the Syrian revolution. Razan is a Syrian researcher and an activist. Recently she has been speaking to the international press about developments. So we are honoured to have her with us today.
59:05
The South African Imam on Justice and Struggle – Moulana Ebrahim Bham
Moulana Ebrahim Ismail Bham was born and raised in South Africa. He has attained his masters in the Islamic sciences and theology under great traditional scholars. Shaykh Ebrahim I. Bham is known to be one of the most active scholars in South Africa for education, development and advocacy.

Timestamps
0:00 - Introduction
2:05 – Hamidia Masjid
7:40 – South African Muslims
14:18 – South Africa ICJ
19:11 – Nalendi Pandor bravery
22:38 – Justice in Islam
29:30 – How do we stay motivated?
35:22 – Accountability in Islam
40:37 – non-Muslims Islam queries
44:11 – Balance of Ummatic cause
