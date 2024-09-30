What they are not telling you about the Syrian Rebellion with Sami Hamdi

The demands of the people were snuffed out by a deranged dictator who decided he would burn his country, before giving up power. We thought the revolution had ended, and the millions of Syrians dispersed around the world were never to see their homeland again. This all spectacularly changed this past week, where, to everyone's surprise, the opposition was able, for the first time, to take over Aleppo and are now fighting to expand their territory. Many questions remain, and a deliberate propaganda campaign waged by Iran and Russia with the help of their social media proxies has confused many who had not followed the events.They hope to throw out false news to make us believe its all too confusing. To help us untangle the political realities I have back on the show Sami Hamdi who joins us today from the US.

Timestamps
0:00 - Introduction 
1:50- Rebellion – Why now?
8:48 – Turkey – did they know?
17:29 – Is HTS moderated? 
24:37 – Division in rebellion groups
30:30 – Is this another Libya?
43:45 – American policy on Syria 
52:20 – Kurdish role
1:02:02 – Syria undermining Gaza?
1:10:03 – Did Hezbollah fail?