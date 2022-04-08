Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Science
Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development
The TBRI® Podcast features conversations about Trust-Based Relational Intervention®, an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children.
The TBRI® Podcast features conversations about Trust-Based Relational Intervention®, an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the comp... More

  • A Leader Looks Back
    Dr. David Cross, co-founder and Director of the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU, has announced his retirement. In this episode, Sarah Mercado talks with Dr. Cross about leadership, legacy, and memories from career at TCU and KPICD. 
    12/28/2022
    57:53
  • TBRI® & CASA
    Ann Marie Ronsman is the President and CEO of CASA Child Advocates of Montgommery County in Montgommery, TX. CASA, stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Ann Marie tells us about the role of CASA and what is unique about CASA Child Advocates of Montgommery County. We also chat about Ann MArie’s TBRI Journey as a parent, and what organizational implementation has looked like for CASA.  Linked References from this episode: - CASA of Montgommery County - Mike & Perla's Story (the video Ann Marie mentions at the end of the episode)
    8/24/2022
    30:05
  • TBRI® & Teens II
    We’re back for part two of our conversation about TBRI and Teens with Scott Watters. If you haven’t had the chance to listen to the previous episode, go ahead and pause this one, go back and listen to our first episode with Scott, and then meet us back here for this week’s episode. Last week we talked about the teen brain and how to apply the TBRI Empowering and Connecting Principles with teens, and today we’re going to dive into the TBRI Correcting Principles. Linked Resources from this episode: No Drama Discipline Truth Lies & Intimacy: An Attachment Perspective Bessel Van Der Kolk TBRI® for Teens DVD
    8/17/2022
    24:22
  • TBRI® & Teens I
    Today we're tackling one of our most frequently asked questions: "How do I do TBRI with Teens?"  In this episode, Scott and our host, Sarah Mercado, talk about the teenage brain, the needs of teens vs. those of younger children, and what each set of TBRI Principles looks like when applied to teenagers. This conversation is another 2-part episode, so be sure to meet us back here next week to listen to part-two of this conversation. Linked resources from this episode: Arms of Hope/Boles Children's Home The Connected Child The TBRI Lecture Series Connecting Principles Podcast Episode Empowering Principles Podcast Attachment Podcast Episode
    8/10/2022
    28:50
  • TBRI® Camps with Dr. Casey Call
    Dr. Casey Call is the assistant director of education at the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development, and has seen the evolution of our therapeutic camps over the years. Dr. Call not only leads our undergraduate and master’s programs, and also oversees the Hope Connection 2.0, a reimagined therapeutic camp that is based on TBRI Principles. If you are a professional who is considering a therapeutic camp, or if you’re just interested in what all goes into designing a camp, this episode is for you! Linked References from this episode: Hope Connection Camp TBRI Practitioner Training Stories from Our Founder (Dr. David Cross's Podcast Episode) Hope Connection 2.0 Free Camp Resources Online Camp Trainings
    8/4/2022
    32:56

About The TBRI Podcast

The TBRI® Podcast features conversations about Trust-Based Relational Intervention®, an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. On this podcast we talk about the elements of trauma-informed care and chat with experts in the field about implementing TBRI® across different communities of care and practice.
