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The TBRI Podcast

Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development TCU
ScienceSocial Sciences
The TBRI Podcast
Latest episode

107 episodes

  • The TBRI Podcast

    TBRI®, FASD and Neurodivergence

    07/15/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Cindy Lee returns to the podcast to talk about how TBRI® intersects with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and other forms of neurodivergence such as Autism and ADHD.
  • The TBRI Podcast

    Creating a Connected Classroom

    04/02/2026 | 47 mins.
    Marti Smith and Amie Huggins join the podcast to talk all about their new book: Creating Connected Classrooms. Listen as an occupational therapist and a seasoned teacher talk about fostering trust-based relationships in classrooms to foster more joy, connection and learning.
  • The TBRI Podcast

    TBRI® Implementation in Colorado

    03/25/2026 | 40 mins.
    Jill Crewes and Amanda Purvis join us to talk about implementing TBRI within families, organizations and beyond in the state of Colorado. Listen as these longtime friends and colleagues share their wisdom, lessons learned, and encouragement for anyone on their implementation journey
  • The TBRI Podcast

    Felt Safety Part 2

    03/19/2026 | 27 mins.
    Learn more at child.tcu.edu
  • The TBRI Podcast

    Felt-Safety Part 1

    03/11/2026 | 34 mins.
    Learn more at child.tcu.edu
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About The TBRI Podcast
The TBRI® Podcast features conversations about Trust-Based Relational Intervention®, an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. On this podcast we talk about the elements of trauma-informed care and chat with experts in the field about implementing TBRI® across different communities of care and practice.
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