The Syncromystic Podcast is a show like no other. Join Researchers investigative journalists Richard Willett and Wayne McRoy as they decode what they call 'syncromystic Meta Data' which is the source from which the mystery schools and secret societies draw their information. They then weaponise this information to control you as well as to communicate with each other.Once you understand and decode their occult language it becomes pretty clear what they are doing, how they are doing it and what they are planning for YOUR FUTURE and the future of YOUR CHILDREN and loved ones. Join us for new episodes every other week as we set off with you on a journey to decode the madness of this Global Death Cult.Support Waynes Work via his websitehttps://alchemicaltechrevolution.comSupport Richards work via the links belowhttps://richardwillett.substack.comhttps://www.ickonic.com/Browsehttps://x.com/WTAFRich
1:02:15
Syncromystic Ep5 Lev Tahor And The Occult
1:16:14
EP4: THE STARGATE PROJECT
1:01:26
SYNCROMYSTIC EP3 THE PHILOSOPHERS OF FIRE
1:09:23
SYNCROMYSTIC EP2 KABBALAH CONFUSION
Occult, Conspiracy and Esoteric researchers Richard Willett and Wayne McRoy join forces to share information and research on how a Global Death Cult are using ancient alchemical and hermetic principles to build their own Artificial Intelligence Driven Beast System. This is all part of an agenda for a World To Come, or as more commonly known a 'New World Order' which others call The New Golden Age.
Richard and Wayne will seek to decode this system of Syncromystic Meta Data to track, trace and ultimately to inform you all, so together we can stop this demented age old agenda of a tiny self selected few.