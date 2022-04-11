The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines

New York Times Bestselling author Joanna Gaines invites guests - including podcast-reluctant Chip Gaines - to discuss her new book, The Stories We Tell. Filled with the same wit and hard-won wisdom you expect from the stars of Fixer Upper and Magnolia founders, this four-episode series shines a light on the vulnerable side of Jo as she speaks candidly about doubt and belief, shame and acceptance, and finding strength in self-discovery. Jo writes, “Earlier this year, I wrote down my story—all the people and places and moments from my life that shaped me. Some of it broke my heart, and some of it pieced it back together. But all of it made me surer than ever that the stories we tell—to ourselves and to each other—can heal, they can help us grow, and make us think. But mostly, stories are how we connect. That’s what led me to this podcast, to a place where we can share our stories together.” The series will feature solo conversations between Chip and Jo, along with other special guests, plus stories from others mixed in along the way. There is hope and power in living out the fullness of your story. But you don’t have to write it alone. New episodes every week in November!

Joanna and Chip open up about the journey of writing her new book The Stories We Tell. From feeling like an outsider in a huge Texas high-school, to finding wholeness in her identity as a child of mixed parents, Joanna takes stock of the chapters she’s lived so far - the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. Plus, Chip starts to like the idea of doing a podcast (maybe).

Jo talks with her sisters Mikey and Teresa about growing up in a mixed race home during the 70s and 80s and the familial roles they each adopted as kids. They reflect on the strength of their sisterly bond, and what each of them have learned as a result of sharing their stories with one another.

Jo’s mom, Mrs. Stevens, reflects on her story in an emotional conversation with Jo. Beginning with her childhood as the misunderstood daughter of traditional parents in South Korea, Mrs. Stevens reflects on her journey to America in the 1970s with Jo’s dad, how she overcame the feelings of being an outsider and learned to embrace her culture and pass it on to her three American daughters.

