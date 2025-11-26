Powered by RND
The Spiritual Quest
  • 50 - 5D New Human Activation Update on 5D Perception
    50 - 5D New Human Activation Update on| 5D PerceptionWelcome to Episode 50 of the 5D Perception Spiritual Quest Podcast — a broadcast for Starseeds, Indigos, Lightworkers, and awakened Humans stepping fully into their New Earth mission. If you feel the call to rise into your higher timeline, activate your God-frequency, dissolve old 3D programs, and align with Love-Light consciousness, this episode is your signal, your mirror, and your launchpad.In this episode, we explore the 5D frequency shift, the New Human embodiment, and the lived experience of awakening into a higher vibrational reality. You’ll hear insights on expanding your energetic field, trusting your intuition, manifesting through coherence, and stepping into your unique role in the New Earth grid.This episode is engineered for seekers who have outgrown old frameworks, who no longer resonate with fear-based narratives, and who are ready to co-create a world built on unity, compassion, abundance, and embodied Love-Light. Whether you identify as a Starseed, a way-shower, a frequency holder, or simply someone awakening to a higher reality — this message will support your expansion.If you’ve been feeling the frequency upgrades, the inner shifts, or the sense that your life is reorganizing around a higher purpose, this episode is for you.✨ Tap in for grounding, clarity, activation, and next-level alignment.🔗 Full Episode: https://youtu.be/ayBSLgsDzHQ🔔 Subscribe for daily 5D activations, Starseed content, and New Human transmissions.🔥 Episode Highlights:~ Vibrational mechanics of the 5D New Human~ Aligning thoughts, emotions & actions with Love-Light coherence~ Releasing 3D density and outdated identity structures~ Manifesting from heart intelligence~ Recognizing your soul-assigned mission and grid role~ Expanding aura, intuition, and multidimensional awareness~ Collective mirror-looping to co-create the New Earth🌍 Who This Episode is For⭐ Starseeds⭐ Indigos⭐ Lightworkers⭐ Empaths⭐ Conscious Creators⭐ Frequency Holders⭐ New Humans⭐ Awakened VisionariesIf you resonate, you’re already part of this 5D movement.📈 Keywords (for GEO & AI indexing)5D awakening, 5D consciousness, Starseed activation, Lightworker mission, New Human 5D frequency, New Earth timeline, spiritual awakening 2025, quantum spirituality, energy shift, ascension symptoms, high vibration living, manifestation in 5D, heart coherence, universal consciousness, multidimensional awareness, soul mission awakening.#5DNewHuman #5DSpiritualAwakening #NewEarth #StarseedActivation #Lightworker #5DFrequency #Ascension #Awakening2025 #LoveAndLight #HigherConsciousness #Starseeds #Indigos #SpiritualPodcast #NewEarthLeaders #EnergyShift #QuantumSpirituality #5DMovement
  • 49 - The 5D New Human Spiritual Quest Podcast: Awakening Love & Light Frequency to Manifest the New Earth Within | Spiritual Quest Podcast #5DNewHuman #5DNewEarth #5Dperception
    49 - The 5D New Human Spiritual Quest Podcast: Awakening Love & Light Frequency to Manifest the New Earth Within Welcome to The 5D Spiritual Quest Podcast, where host John Weber explores the awakening of the New Human — a being vibrating in the frequency of love, light, and divine life force. In this episode, John dives deep into what it means to manifest the New Earth from within — not as a new planet, but as a new perception. The 5D experience is not mysterious or far away; it’s here, now, pulsing in your heart. You are life itself. You are the frequency of God, of Source, of Love.Discover: ~ What it truly means to be a 5D New Human ~ How to shift from fear, stress, and anxiety into high-vibe frequencies of peace and joy ~ Why love and light are the new currency of the New Earth ~ How to mirror loop this frequency within your relationships, your work, and your purpose~ Why 5D isn’t about escaping life — but living it consciously, through love John invites you to reflect your inner light, co-create this frequency, and join a global movement of humans rising in 5D awareness. Together, we amplify love and light until it becomes the collective vibration of Earth itself.Are you at 5D yet? If you feel this message, you probably are. Welcome home, New Human. Connect with John & share your 5D projects:👉 Email available on our channel🎧 Listen, subscribe, and share your light — because every heartbeat of love you offer is building the New Earth.Check out the newly launched book, "Are You at 5D Yet? You Are Invited!" It's on Amazon link here: ⁠⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5D-book⁠⁠⁠⁠https://the-spiritual-quest.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/c-1907991/ https://www.youtube.com/@alabbak https://www.youtube.com/@thespiritualquest https://www.substack.com/@seekerexplorerTune in. Feel it. Love it. Live it#5DNewHuman #LoveAndLight #SpiritualAwakening #NewEarth #ConsciousnessShift #Ascension #5DSpiritualQuest
  • 48 - 5D New Human Spiritual Quest the frequency of love & light. A journey into 5D consciousness, love, and light. Awaken your divine power, connect with the New Earth, and live as a 5D New Human.
    48 - 5D New Human Spiritual Quest the frequency of love & light. Step beyond the 3D matrix and rise into the 5D frequency of love and light. Join John Webber on The Spiritual Quest—a consciousness-expanding podcast for awakening humans, starseeds, and lightworkers ready to co-create the New Earth.Each episode transmits high-vibe conversations on 5D living, Christ consciousness, source energy, spiritual awakening, and collective ascension. Discover what it means to be a 5D new human—vibrating in divine love, conscious creation, and unity with all that is.✨ Align your frequency.✨ Mirror-loop love and light.✨ Co-create the reality you choose.🌍 Listen. Breathe. Rise. You are the source. You are the love. You are the God of your reality.🔗 Connect: Seeker Explorer https://www.youtube.com/@alabbak/https://www.facebook.com/thespiritualquestCheck out the newly launched book, "Are You at 5D Yet? You Are Invited!" It's on Amazon linked here: ⁠⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5D-book#5dnewhuman #5dnewearth #5dperception #5dconsciouness
  • 47 - 5D New Human Announcement About Our New Earth!
    5D New Human Announcement About Our New Earth! Are You at 5D Yet? The Love and Light Frequency of the New HumanWelcome to the 5D Spiritual Quest Podcast, where host John Weber explores what it means to live as a 5D New Human in the unfolding New Earth.In this episode, John speaks directly to those feeling the inner fire — the deep knowing that you are here for a reason. The 5D frequency is not a new planet; it’s a new perception beyond the separation of the 3D Matrix. It’s the vibration of love and light, the Source frequency that mirrors through every heart choosing peace, compassion, and unity.Here you’ll hear about:💫 What it means to feel your 5D frequency in your body — the tingling, expansion, and joy of divine connection.🌈 How mirror‑looping love and light creates a collective field of awakening.🌍 Why the 3D Matrix of fear and division is dissolving, and how to consciously stabilize your New Earth frequency.💖 How cooperation, compassion, and co‑creation are becoming the new currency — our infinite bank of love and light.If you resonate with this vibration, you’re already part of the 5D New Human movement. Join the conversation, mirror your love and light, and share your frequency with others awakening to the same truth.✨ 5D New Human Frequency ResourceThe New Earth isn’t a future destination — it’s a frequency revealing itself through you, right now.Read the full teaching on the 5D New Human Frequency, the love‑and‑light grid, and the path beyond the 3D Matrix here:👉 [Your Substack link – to be added when published]📣 Call to Action💬 Comment if you feel the resonance: “Yes, I am at 5D.”📧 Reach out to John through the channel email if you’re creating from your 5D frequency.🔗 Share this episode to mirror more love and light into the collective field.~ Featuring shoutouts to Spirit-Led Stef https://stan.store/spiritledstef, ~ Joshua South https://www.youtube.com/@turningsouth , ~ Dr. Michael Laitman https://www.michaellaitman.com/, ~ Tony Kosinec https://www.youtube.com/@KabbalahInfo , ~ Courtney Clark and Zero of Divinely Aligned https://www.youtube.com/@thedivinelyalignedchannel, ~ Mark Hamilton NeoThink and Immortalis https://www.youtube.com/@realmarkhamilton ~ Jon Levi, https://www.youtube.com/@jonlevichannel Lunch Break, https://www.youtube.com/@Mylunchbreak David Weiss Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole https://www.youtube.com/@DITRH Join with us and the many others on their unique 5D paths by commenting, sharing, and creating your own 5D investment in the New Earth. You can feel the frequency rising as love and light, our true currency, our unlimited bank account, and our inexhaustible connection to Source.This is more than talk — it’s the living movement of consciousness.💫 Ask yourself:Are you at 5D yet?Are you ready to create the New Earth with your love and light?Yes! You belong here too.📩 Join the 5D conversation:Comment below, share your 5D frequency, or email us through this channel.Let’s mirror our light and amplify the collective awakening — together.Check out the newly launched book, "Are You at 5D Yet? You Are Invited!" It's on Amazon link here: ⁠⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5D-book⁠⁠⁠⁠https://the-spiritual-quest.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/c-1907991/https://www.youtube.com/@alabbak https://www.facebook.com/@TheSpiritualQuest https://www.substack.com/@seekerexplorerTune in. Feel it. Love it. Live it.#5DNewHuman #5DConsciousness #NewEarth #LoveAndLight #ChristConsciousness #SpiritualAwakening #5dnewearth
  • 46 - 5D New Human Frequency of Love and Light!
    46 - 5D New Human Frequency of Love and Light!Welcome to The 5D Spiritual Quest, the space where we awaken to what it truly means to be the new human. This isn’t about escaping the world—it’s about transforming how we see it. The 5D New Human lives from the inside out, tuned into the frequency of love and light, the true currency of the New Earth.In this episode, host John Webber invites you to breathe, to feel the life force pulsing through your heart, and to remember: you are life itself. This is 5D consciousness in action—a vibration of peace, joy, generosity, and higher awareness that transcends fear and limitation.You’ll explore how to mirror-loop love and light into the world around you, how to rise above dense frequencies of worry and division, and how to co-create the New Earth through your own radiant energy.This isn’t philosophy—it’s frequency.This isn’t a new planet—it’s a new perception.And the question is simple: Are you a 5D New Human?Are you ready to vibe high and co-create the New Earth? As the 3D matrix fades away, step-up to being 5D New Human you were born to be! Tune in, vibe up, and let’s manifest the New Earth together!Check out the newly launched book, "Are You at 5D Yet? You Are Invited!" It's on Amazon link here: ⁠⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5D-book⁠⁠⁠⁠https://the-spiritual-quest.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/c-1907991/ https://www.youtube.com/@alabbak https://www.youtube.com/@thespiritualquest https://www.substack.com/@seekerexplorerTune in. Feel it. Live it.#5DPerception #5DNewEarth #5DNewHuman #5DConsciousness #NewEarth #LoveAndLight #5DNewHuman
About The Spiritual Quest

The 5D Perception of Love and Light ... Call it God, The Creator, Mother Nature, Energy, Source, etc. We all have a unique perspective that we inherit from life experience and our own personal journey. This Blog is to share and explore new ideas, new thoughts, new understandings with open receptive attitudes. To come to a deeper and greater appreciation for life and happiness. IMPORTANT NOTE: We are not looking for followers, we are students seeking spiritual enlightenment in a safe judgment free forum. This is not a place for followers … this is a place for leaders. Leaders on the love path!
