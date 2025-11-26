47 - 5D New Human Announcement About Our New Earth!

5D New Human Announcement About Our New Earth! Are You at 5D Yet? The Love and Light Frequency of the New Human

Welcome to the 5D Spiritual Quest Podcast, where host John Weber explores what it means to live as a 5D New Human in the unfolding New Earth.

In this episode, John speaks directly to those feeling the inner fire — the deep knowing that you are here for a reason. The 5D frequency is not a new planet; it's a new perception beyond the separation of the 3D Matrix. It's the vibration of love and light, the Source frequency that mirrors through every heart choosing peace, compassion, and unity.

Here you'll hear about:
💫 What it means to feel your 5D frequency in your body — the tingling, expansion, and joy of divine connection.
🌈 How mirror‑looping love and light creates a collective field of awakening.
🌍 Why the 3D Matrix of fear and division is dissolving, and how to consciously stabilize your New Earth frequency.
💖 How cooperation, compassion, and co‑creation are becoming the new currency — our infinite bank of love and light.

If you resonate with this vibration, you're already part of the 5D New Human movement.

The New Earth isn't a future destination — it's a frequency revealing itself through you, right now.

This is more than talk — it's the living movement of consciousness.

💫 Ask yourself:
Are you at 5D yet?
Are you ready to create the New Earth with your love and light?