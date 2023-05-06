Don Brewer From Grand Funk and Lou Van Dora From Rex Visit the Show

Don Brewer is a founding member of the legendary Grand Funk Railroad. He talks with us about how the band got signed from blowing out a guest spot at the Atlanta International Pop Festival in 1969, plus shares some great rock stories. We'll also get into the 2023 tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of We're An American Band and the incredible talents with Grand Funk today.Lou Van Dora was an original member of Rex. With a multi-album major label record deal, rock's top management behind them, and opening for the biggest names in the business, they were being groomed to be the next Aerosmith. They even made it to the stage at Madison Square Gardens, but something at that show led to the band's breakup. Lou shares some great stories of how Rex almost made it to the highest level. Our regular features Covers, Liner Notes, and Hidden Gems, have some great info and tracks for you.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hotels