The Legendary Rodney Mills, the Man Behind So Many Hits
Rodney Mills has over 50 gold and platinum records to his credit in producing, engineering, and mastering. He's worked with Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, .38 Special, the Outlaws, and Gregg Allman on some of Southern rock's greatest music. He's also worked with other great rock artists like Journey and the Doobie Brothers. He shares the stories from his illustrious career with The Southern Voice-Rock Show. It is truly an honor to have him with us.Our regular features, Liner Notes, Covers, and Hidden Gem, are back as well.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro/outro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hotels.
6/12/2023
34:34
One of Rock's Most Accomplished Drummers, the Story of a Rock Supergroup and Two Must-See Up and Coming Bands
Denny Carmassi (Montrose, Sammy Hagar, Heart, Whitesnake, Coverdale-Page, St. Paradise, and more) tells us about his incredible career behind a drum kit, as well as the rock standard he co-wrote.Derel St. Holmes tells us the story of Big People, one of the most talent-laden supergroups ever.Seven Year Witch and The Dirty Roses are two up-and-coming bands that make the kind of rock that old-school rockers will love. We have the guitarist from both with us.Our regular features, Liner Notes, Covers, and Hidden Gem, are back as well.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro/outro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hotels.
6/5/2023
36:40
Don Brewer From Grand Funk and Lou Van Dora From Rex Visit the Show
Don Brewer is a founding member of the legendary Grand Funk Railroad. He talks with us about how the band got signed from blowing out a guest spot at the Atlanta International Pop Festival in 1969, plus shares some great rock stories. We'll also get into the 2023 tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of We're An American Band and the incredible talents with Grand Funk today.Lou Van Dora was an original member of Rex. With a multi-album major label record deal, rock's top management behind them, and opening for the biggest names in the business, they were being groomed to be the next Aerosmith. They even made it to the stage at Madison Square Gardens, but something at that show led to the band's breakup. Lou shares some great stories of how Rex almost made it to the highest level. Our regular features Covers, Liner Notes, and Hidden Gems, have some great info and tracks for you.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hotels
5/29/2023
38:09
Three Great Guitar Players and Their Rock Stories
We have three awesome guitarists from some incredible bands joining us. Moses Mo from Mother's Finest, Rick Steier from Kingdom Come, Warrant and Wild Horses, and Richie Ranno from Stories and Starz are giving us some great rock stories.For the latest on Richie Ranno, click here.For the latest on Moses Mo and The Real Cool Band, click here.To find Rick Steier on Instagram, click here.For a video of Rick's student, Helena Harris, with Rick, Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot, Ozzy, Dio, and Whitesnake, and Les Warner of the Cult, click here. Our regular features Covers, Liner Notes, and Hidden Gems, have some great info and tracks for you.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hote
5/22/2023
42:55
Jim Peterik and Derek St. Holmes join The Southern Voice-Rock Show
You'll enjoy "behind the music" type stories with Jim Peterik as he tells us how "Vehicle," "Eye of the Tiger," "Hold On Loosely," Heavy Metal," and more of his hit rock songs came to be. From The Ides of March, formerly of Survivor, and his current project Pride of Lions, you'll love catching up with this rock and roll icon.Check out Jim and his projects here.https://www.facebook.com/OfficialJimPeterikWebsite: www.JimPeterik.comInstagram: @JimPeterikRocksYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JimPeterikRocksDerek St. Holmes has been a part of so many great rock acts and played with some of rock's finest talent. From Ted Nugent, St. Paradise, The Michael Schenker Group, Vanilla Fudge, and Whitford/St. Holmes, you'll get some great stories. You'll hear about touring with Skynyrd and their last show before the tragic crash, being shot by Ted Nugent, and some other awesome tales.Our regular features Covers, Liner Notes, and Hidden Gems, have some great info and tracks for you.Our producer/editor is Jane Jones.Intro courtesy of Diane Williamson, the worldwide voice of OnStar and Intercontinental Hotels.
We dig up the rare stories from Southern rock, classic rock from the South, and Southern rockers. You'll enjoy tales from the road, the studio, and the stage, from those who were in the middle of things. We'll also update you on new music with Southern roots that you won't wanna miss. We're an affiliate of one of the world's top-rated Southern blogs, The Southern Voice.