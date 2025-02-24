Ep. 291 - The Doctor Is In Series - The Power of Shame with Megan Barry

Welcome to the Social-Engineer Podcast: The Doctor Is In Series - where we will discuss understandings and developments in the field of psychology. In today's episode, Abbie is joined by Megan Barry. Megan Barry is the former mayor of Nashville, TN, the first woman to be elected to the office. While she was in office, she lost her only son, Max, to a drug overdose. Since leaving her position, Barry is working to combat the shame and guilt that comes from the loss of her son and to help those who struggle with substance use disorder and their loved ones by speaking up and speaking out. Her memoir, "It's What You Do Next: The Fall and Rise of Nashville's First Female Mayor," was released in November and is a USA Today Bestseller. [Feb 3, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Dr. Abbie Maroño Intro 00:49 - Intro Links 02:50 - Megan Barry Intro 04:39 - Choices Shaped by Shame 11:03 - Avoiding the Parent Trap 13:55 - It Only Takes One 18:30 - Opening Up 25:50 - Using Writing for Healing 28:05 - Some Bridges Stay Burned 31:52 - The Struggle for Parents 37:48 - Being a Role Model 40:46 - It's All a Choice 44:30 - It's What You Do Next 45:13 - Wrap Up 45:45 - Next Month: Bystander Effect 45:53 - Outro