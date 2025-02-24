Ep. 294 - The 4th Monday Series - Accidentally Wes Anderson with Wally Koval
Welcome to the Social-Engineer Podcast: The 4th Monday Series with Chris Hadnagy and Mike Holfeld. Chris and Mike will be covering cutting edge global news to help people remain safe, secure and knowledgeable in a world where it is hard to know what is real and what is fake news. Today Chris and Mike are joined by Wally Koval. Wally is the founder and creator of Accidentally Wes Anderson (AWA), a popular visual storytelling platform inspired by filmmaker Wes Anderson's distinctive aesthetic. Since its launch on Instagram in 2017, AWA has grown into a global community of nearly two million people, leading to multiple bestselling books, and large-scale exhibitions on 5 continents. [Feb 24, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Mike Holfeld Intro 02:25 - Today's Guest: Wally Koval 04:05 - Topic of the Day: Accidentally Wes Anderson - Accidentally Wes Anderson - Wally Koval 08:13 - From Your Phone to a Book 09:57 - Multiple Languages, Multiple Exhibitions 12:04 - Adventures - Accidentally Wes Anderson: Adventures - Wally Koval 12:50 - From Wes, With Love 14:08 - The Community...plus Jeff Goldblum 16:05 - Remember to Pinch Myself 18:06 - Shifting Perspective 19:12 - Find Wally Koval Online - Website: accidentallywesanderson.com - Instagram: @accidentallywesanderson 19:29 - Wrap Up 20:58 - Next Month: Nancy Hecht 21:34 - Outro - www.social-engineer.com - www.innocentlivesfoundation.org Find us online: - Chris Hadnagy - Twitter: @humanhacker - LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/christopherhadnagy
--------
21:54
Ep. 293 - Security Awareness Series - From Banker to Spy to Cyber Security Expert with Peter Warmka
Today on the Social-Engineer Podcast: The Security Awareness Series, Chris is joined by Peter Warmka. Peter is a Former Senior Intelligence Officer with the CIA with over 20 years’ experience in breaching the security of organizations overseas. Peter is the founder of the Orlando-based firm Counterintelligence Institute, LLC and an Adjunct Professor at Webster University’s Masters Cybersecurity Program. Peter is passionate about using his expertise in helping city, state, and federal government entities, non-profits, academic institutes, private companies, and individuals safeguard their sensitive proprietary and/or personal data. He is also the author of two books. [Feb 17, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Intro Links: - Social-Engineer.com - http://www.social-engineer.com/ - Managed Voice Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/vishing-service/ - Managed Email Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/se-phishing-service/ - Adversarial Simulations - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/social-engineering-penetration-test/ - Social-Engineer channel on SLACK - https://social-engineering-hq.slack.com/ssb - CLUTCH - http://www.pro-rock.com/ - innocentlivesfoundation.org - http://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/ 02:25 - Peter Warmka Intro 03:14 - Getting Recruited 12:11 - Working Above Cybersecurity 21:33 - Identifying Potential Candidates 23:20 - Tip to CISO's: Learn About AI 25:17 - The Importance of Guardrails 28:37 - Peter's Books - Confessions of a CIA Spy - Peter Warmka - Why Are You Messing With Me? - Peter Warmka 31:10 - Find Peter Warmka online - LinkedIn: in/peterwarmka - Website: counterintelligence-institute.com 32:18 - Wrap Up & Outro - www.social-engineer.com - www.innocentlivesfoundation.org
--------
33:14
Ep. 292 - Human Element Series - Rejection is Protection with Erica Rooney
Today we’re joined by Erica Rooney, a leadership dynamo and gender equality advocate who’s breaking barriers and inspiring infinite possibilities. With over 15 years as an executive, Erica is renowned for tackling 'sticky floors'—the limiting beliefs that hold us back—and smashing through glass ceilings. She’s a sought-after speaker, bestselling author, and coach on a mission to help people rewrite their narratives and step boldly into their full potential. [Feb 10, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Intro Links - Social-Engineer.com - http://www.social-engineer.com/ - Managed Voice Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/vishing-service/ - Managed Email Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/se-phishing-service/ - Adversarial Simulations - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/social-engineering-penetration-test/ - Social-Engineer channel on SLACK - https://social-engineering-hq.slack.com/ssb - CLUTCH - http://www.pro-rock.com/ - innocentlivesfoundation.org - http://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/ 02:19 - Erica Rooney Intro 03:16 - Redefining "Having It All" 04:24 - Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable 05:15 - You Can't Win! (So Don't Play) 08:16 - Equal Rights 16:24 - Sticky Floors 20:31 - The Pay Gap Conundrum 24:22 - The SNAP Method 30:43 - New Level, New Devil 34:26 - Don't Ignore Your Gut 37:02 - Book Recommendations - Burnout - Emily & Amelia Nagoski - Likeable Badass - Alison R. Fragale - The Women- Kristin Hannah 39:07 - Mentors - Dr. Jill Varnes - Andrew Parker 41:33 - Find Erica Rooney online - Website: ericaandersonrooney.com - LinkedIn: in/ericarooney - Instagram: @ericaandersonrooney 42:05 - Guest Wrap Up & Outro - www.social-engineer.com - www.innocentlivesfoundation.org
--------
42:44
Ep. 291 - The Doctor Is In Series - The Power of Shame with Megan Barry
Welcome to the Social-Engineer Podcast: The Doctor Is In Series - where we will discuss understandings and developments in the field of psychology. In today’s episode, Abbie is joined by Megan Barry. Megan Barry is the former mayor of Nashville, TN, the first woman to be elected to the office. While she was in office, she lost her only son, Max, to a drug overdose. Since leaving her position, Barry is working to combat the shame and guilt that comes from the loss of her son and to help those who struggle with substance use disorder and their loved ones by speaking up and speaking out. Her memoir, “It’s What You Do Next: The Fall and Rise of Nashville’s First Female Mayor,” was released in November and is a USA Today Bestseller. [Feb 3, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Dr. Abbie Maroño Intro 00:49 - Intro Links - Social-Engineer.com - http://www.social-engineer.com/ - Managed Voice Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/vishing-service/ - Managed Email Phishing - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/se-phishing-service/ - Adversarial Simulations - https://www.social-engineer.com/services/social-engineering-penetration-test/ - Social-Engineer channel on SLACK - https://social-engineering-hq.slack.com/ssb - CLUTCH - http://www.pro-rock.com/ - innocentlivesfoundation.org - http://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/ 02:50 - Megan Barry Intro - Website: meganbarry.com - Instagram: instagram.com/mayormeganbarry - X/Twitter: x.com/MeganCBarry 04:39 - Choices Shaped by Shame 11:03 - Avoiding the Parent Trap 13:55 - It Only Takes One 18:30 - Opening Up 25:50 - Using Writing for Healing 28:05 - Some Bridges Stay Burned 31:52 - The Struggle for Parents 37:48 - Being a Role Model 40:46 - It's All a Choice 44:30 - It’s What You Do Next 45:13 - Wrap Up 45:45 - Next Month: Bystander Effect 45:53 - Outro - www.social-engineer.com - www.innocentlivesfoundation.org Find us online: - X/Twitter: @DrAbbieofficial - LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/dr-abbie-maroño-phd - Instagram: @DoctorAbbieofficial - X/Twitter: @humanhacker - LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/christopherhadnagy
--------
46:06
Ep. 290 - The In This Corner Series - Staying Safe in a Crazy World
Welcome to the Social-Engineer Podcast: The In This Corner Series with Chris Hadnagy and Mike Holfeld. Chris and Mike will be covering cutting edge global news to help people remain safe, secure and knowledgeable in a world where it is hard to know what is real and what is fake news. Today Chris and Mike are joined by Sheriff Kevin Beary, a retired Sheriff from Orange County, Florida after sharing 49 years in law enforcement. He is a part of 5 generations of law enforcement and has worked for corporations such as the Kennedy Space Center. Throughout his career he has worked as a SWAT Commander and has served on a Domestic Security Task Force. In his personal life Sheriff Beary has been married for 42 years and has 4 children and 5 grandchildren. [Jan 27, 2025] 00:00 - Intro 00:19 - Mike Holfeld Intro 00:54 - Topic of the Day: Safety in Today's World 02:26 - Today's Guest: Kevin Beary 04:57 - Preparing for the Pro Bowl 08:53 - An Evolving Threat 11:23 - The Role of the Web 14:37 - More Than Just Policing 18:45 - Individual Responsibility 23:38 - Say Something 25:37 - Wrap Up & Outro - www.social-engineer.com - www.innocentlivesfoundation.org Find us online: - Chris Hadnagy - Twitter: @humanhacker - LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/christopherhadnagy