Episode 211 - Getting Better Data Out of Amazon the Easy Way

Amazon API provides businesses and developers with valuable resources, insights, and opportunities to enhance their offerings, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.Amazon has multiple APIs, but how do you pick which is right for your business? Are you ready to commit to a developer?Let Scott and Will answer all those and more with this fun episode about how similar getting bad dates are to getting bad data.Episode Notes:00:15 - Will Introduction 06:05 - Dealing with Bad Data 09:20 - Getting a Developer Means Commitment 11:20 - Prosper’s Focus 12:50 - Partnering with Delta Logic 14:45 - Building on Someone Else’s Layer To Speed Things Up 15:45 - Marketplace Reports 17:20 - Selling Partner API and Advertising APIInnovation is fastest where the money is growing the most for Amazon - Will Christensen18:00 - Amazon Creating a Media Juggernaut 19:50 - Amazon Protecting Data 20:45 - The Dangers of Using Bots for Data Scraping 21:50 - The Rebates 24:15 - Sellers That Get The Most Value Out of Reports 25:30 - How Profitable Are You? 27:25 - Price Elasticity Gap LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/will-christensenWebsite: dataautomation.comRelated Post: Tap Into the Insights Your Amazon Business Needs