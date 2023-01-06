Scott Needham is the Founder of SmartScout and BuyBoxer. An Amazon software developer for 10 years his company BuyBoxer has done over $300m in sales. Scott has ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 216
Episode 212 - Making Smart Supply Chain Decisions and Understanding the State of Inventory Planning With Luminous
Under and overstocking? Wrong supply chain decisions can directly affect your bottom line.Yes, inventory management can be painful - especially if you’re not using the right tools. For small brands signing up for enterprise tools, it can feel like using a sledgehammer to a tiny nail or a bazooka to kill a single fly. Effective inventory planning is essential for businesses to balance customer demand, optimize cash flow, minimize costs, streamline operations, and adapt to market dynamics Learn what tools are fit for your business, what modern Ecommerce brands are, the supply chain struggles, why inventory systems are so hard to implement, and a lot more with your Smartest Amazon Seller host, Scott, and the Founder and CEO of Luminous, Jared Ward. Episode Notes: 00:30 - Jared Ward Introduction 03:00 - The Pain For Inventory Tool 04:35 - What Is the Modern E-commerce Brand? 07:25 - Challenges of Committing to NetSuite 12:45 - Future Inventory Challenges To Be Solved 15:10 - The Flexibility of Luminous 16:10 - What Types of Clients Fit perfectly with Luminous? 17:10 - Is Luminous for Everyone? LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jared-ward-bb96a115b/ Website: https://www.joinluminous.com/ YouTube: @joinluminous Instagram: @joinluminous Related Posts: An Amazon Seller’s Guide to Liquidating Inventory
7/4/2023
22:33
Episode 211 - Getting Better Data Out of Amazon the Easy Way
Amazon API provides businesses and developers with valuable resources, insights, and opportunities to enhance their offerings, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.Amazon has multiple APIs, but how do you pick which is right for your business? Are you ready to commit to a developer?Let Scott and Will answer all those and more with this fun episode about how similar getting bad dates are to getting bad data.Episode Notes:00:15 - Will Introduction 06:05 - Dealing with Bad Data 09:20 - Getting a Developer Means Commitment 11:20 - Prosper’s Focus 12:50 - Partnering with Delta Logic 14:45 - Building on Someone Else’s Layer To Speed Things Up 15:45 - Marketplace Reports 17:20 - Selling Partner API and Advertising APIInnovation is fastest where the money is growing the most for Amazon - Will Christensen18:00 - Amazon Creating a Media Juggernaut 19:50 - Amazon Protecting Data 20:45 - The Dangers of Using Bots for Data Scraping 21:50 - The Rebates 24:15 - Sellers That Get The Most Value Out of Reports 25:30 - How Profitable Are You? 27:25 - Price Elasticity Gap LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/will-christensenWebsite: dataautomation.comRelated Post: Tap Into the Insights Your Amazon Business Needs
6/21/2023
32:15
Episode 210 - Exploring the Latest Developments in the Amazon PPC Space With Vince (Sir TACoS) Montero
As an Amazon seller, it’s always beneficial to continuously find ways to reach more audience and increase visibility or discoverability. You want all the competitive advantage of gaining insights to target the right buyers and drive sales.In this episode, Scott is joined by Vince (Sir TACoS) Montero, an Amazon Ads Strategist and PPC consultant. You don’t want to miss on their juicy insights about the latest ad campaign trends, where Amazon is dedicating its resources, and a lot more. Episode Notes:00:15 - Vince Montero Introduction 01:05 - The Future of Amazon PPC 03:40 - Sponsored Brands Video vs Sponsored Display Video 05:55 - How to Take Advantage of the New Top Placement 07:00 - What Triggers a Video Rejection? 07:45 - Best Places to Put UGCs 08:50 - Why Is Amazon Leaning Into Branding Type Elements 11:30 - New Amazon Features and Innovation 12:30 - The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Amazon Sellers 19:05 - Learning From Mistakes 20:15 - Latest Trends on Video Creation with AI 22:30 - AMZ United 23:30 - Working with Mina Elias Website: triviumco.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/vmontero | linkedin.com/company/trivium-group-llc/ Related Post: Top 20 Amazon PPC Advertising Software and Tools With Pricing
6/13/2023
27:17
Episode 209 - Amazon on Site Editorials Are Gone. What To Do To Grow Sales.
Gain valuable insights on the evolving Amazon landscape in 2023 and discover effective strategies to enhance your sales. In this episode, Scott provides an update on the changing dynamics, giving you options to maximize your business's growth and success. Learn the latest on brand acquisitions, editorials, what’s new with SmartScout, and the much-awaited, wholesale-focused Amazon Conference from AMZ United. 01:10 - Amazon aggregator SellerX acquired Elevate Brands 03:45 - Removal of On-Site Editorials 05:20 - Capture What’s Trending Fast with Popping Topics 07:10 - AMZ United Related Posts: Amazon FBA, Where Are We Headed in 2023? The Future Is Bright! Episode 82: Two heads are better than one. How I run BuyBoxer with a little Help
6/6/2023
10:25
Episode 208 - Custom Software Development for Amazon Nerds With Jakob of Deltologic
For Amazon businesses with complex software needs, there’s no one size fits all solution. Here’s where Custom Software Development comes in.Why do you need one?Should you turn to freelancers for building this custom software?Or pick an agency with a robust team that works with big Fortune 500 companies?Join Scott with his guest Jakob Wolitzki from Deltologic as they highlight the importance of hiring a professional team when building a custom dashboard for data visualization, monitoring, repricing, etc. Episode Notes:00:15 - Jakob Wolitzki Introduction 02:00 - Insights from Sellers 04:10 - Common Issues for Developers 05:20 - What is API? 05:45 - Going All In With Custom Software 06:35 - Freelances vs Agencies for Custom Tools 08:00 - Deltologic Tools 10:30 - Why Existing Solutions Are Not For Everyone 13:50 - Deltologic Microservice 20:50 - API ChangesWebsite: https://deltologic.com/LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jakob-wolitzkiRelated Post: 18 Best Software Tools for Amazon Online Arbitrage Sellers
Scott Needham is the Founder of SmartScout and BuyBoxer. An Amazon software developer for 10 years his company BuyBoxer has done over $300m in sales. Scott has accumulated a deep knowledge about selling product online, and in the podcast he shares his knowledge with you to help you become a better Amazon seller.