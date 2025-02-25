Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsThe Sleepers Podcast
Listen to The Sleepers Podcast in the App
Listen to The Sleepers Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Sleepers Podcast

Podcast The Sleepers Podcast
Sleepers Media, Bleav
Basketball, bets and banter from two super fans. Join The Sleepers (Carter Elliott and Greg Waddell) and their guests as they enjoy the highs and lows of their ...
SportsBasketballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 488
  • OUR 8-man rotation, traveling to the future, and some classic lineup building! | Sleepers Pod 2-25-25
    Building an 8-man rotation of our guys! Predicting how every team's season will end! Building the best lineup from players on top 10 teams!
    --------  
    32:10
  • "Stay In School, Chase A Girl," Says Brad Underwood To Cooper Flagg After Duke vs. Illinois!
    The Sleepers react to Brad Underwood's comments on Cooper Flagg!
    --------  
    4:13
  • Brad Underwood After Duke Loss: "We're Not That Bad Of A Shooting Team..."
    The Sleepers react to Brad Underwood's comments on Illinois' shooting...
    --------  
    5:31
  • Dusty May Signs Contract Extension, Confirms He's Staying Hours Before Michigan State Loss!
    The Sleepers react to Dusty May signing an extension before the Michigan State loss!
    --------  
    8:26
  • Vlad Goldin Proposes To Girlfriend After The Michigan State Loss!
    The Sleepers react to Vlad Goldin proposing to his girlfriend after the Michigan State loss!
    --------  
    9:12

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Sleepers Podcast

Basketball, bets and banter from two super fans. Join The Sleepers (Carter Elliott and Greg Waddell) and their guests as they enjoy the highs and lows of their everyday lives as hoops maniacs.
Podcast website

Listen to The Sleepers Podcast, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/25/2025 - 3:11:48 PM