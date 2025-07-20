SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories

HAUNTED HOUSE STORIES WITH KATIE HIGHTOWER | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 17

The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 17. Oklahoma Filmmaker and queer icon Katie Hightower joins us on the show to tell us about her recent success with her first feature film Hailey's Game. She also tells us about paranormal experiences she had in a haunted house she grew up in in Texas. Cary and Orrin read listener stories, you're in for a TREAT. Thanks Alan and "Nobody" for the story submissions! Find Katie Hightower on instagram at instagram.com/katiehightower