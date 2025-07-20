Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureSUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories

THE SKULL CRAWLERS
Society & Culture
SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Escaping a cult / Indigenous ghost stories with Kate Cody | Suspend Disbelief 20
    The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 20 We are joined by Kate and Mark "Doc" Cody, an indigenous married couple that love all things spooky. Kate Cody is a Canadian Indigenous Cree woman who was stripped from her roots though the foster system. Her adopted family wouldn't let her talk about her culture, learn about her culture, and forced her to pick up a bible. Later she found out her family wasn't just abnormal, but a Christian cult. She tells her story about decolonizing her mindset and finding her indigenous roots and the struggles that come with it. instagram.com/alilwonderlandMark "Doc" Cody (Kiowa) is a U.S. Marine, now living his civilian life. A lover of the paranormal and taboo, he joins us and tells horrifying paranormal experiences that have happened to him and loved ones. Instagram.com/warchiefcodyCary tells a haunting Deer Woman story at Riverside Indian Boarding School in Oklahoma. If you have stories you'd like to submit, send us an email at [email protected] and we'd love to feature them on the show!Instagram/@theskullcrawlersTikTok/ @theskullcrawlers  Spotify @ Suspend Disbelief | Indigenous Horror Stories
    --------  
    1:10:14
  • Military Ghost Stories with U.S. Marine Mark "Doc" Cody | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 19
    The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 19We are joined by Kate and Mark "Doc" Cody, an indigenous married couple that love all things spooky. Mark "Doc" Cody is a marine, now living his civilian life. He's Kiowa and full of all kinds of stories. Doc explains to us his military experience being stationed at 29 Palms, and the ghost stories that followed. Instagram.com/warchiefcodyKate Cody was a Canadian Indigenous Cree woman who was stripped from her roots though the foster system. Her adopted family wouldn't let her talk about her culture, learn about her culture, and forced her to pick up a bible. She tells her story about decolonizing her mindset and finding her indigenous roots. instagram.com/alilwonderlandCary tells the haunting tales of Operation Post Rock, where 8 U.S. Marines had to endure ghosts, spirits, and demonic entities for 60 days in exclusion in the deserts of Afghanistan in 2009. If you have stories you'd like to submit, send us an email at [email protected] and we'd love to feature them on the show!
    --------  
    1:06:14
  • LITTLE PEOPLE AND HAUNTED DOLL STORIES WITH JOHNNIE JAE | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 18
    The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 18 We are joined by Johnnie and Kevin, two friends that made their mark in the indigenous webspace for horror and "nerd" themed content. Johnnie Jae is a Los Angeles based writer/editor for A Tribe Called Geek, an indigenous media website that focuses on creating a greater understanding of Indigenous peoples in the realm of pop culture. She also is the founder of Grim Native, a social media page that offers a diverse range of horror-themed content and media, from news and stories to podcasts and art. Instagram.com/grimnative Instagram.com/atribecalledgeek Kevin Chuculate is a writer/streamer/podcaster/comic writer out of Oklahoma. He is on the rise in the indigenous horror/nerd sphere and he's someone to watch out for. Instagram.com/kevinchuculate If you have stories you'd like to submit, send us an email at [email protected] and we'd love to feature them on the show!
    --------  
    1:29:56
  • HAUNTED HOUSE STORIES WITH KATIE HIGHTOWER | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 17
    The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 17. Oklahoma Filmmaker and queer icon Katie Hightower joins us on the show to tell us about her recent success with her first feature film Hailey's Game. She also tells us about paranormal experiences she had in a haunted house she grew up in in Texas. Cary and Orrin read listener stories, you're in for a TREAT. Thanks Alan and "Nobody" for the story submissions! Find Katie Hightower on instagram at instagram.com/katiehightower
    --------  
    1:25:00
  • THE REAL POPES EXORCIST | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 16
    The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 15 Warning: This episode depicts physical and spiritual trauma, demonic entities, exorcisms, and sexual assault. On this episode we discuss the 2023 film starring Russell Crow, The Popes Exorcist. We discuss the movie and what we liked and didn't like, and then we discussed the true harrowing events of the real Pope's Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist to the Vatican. We also dive into a few fascinating stories about exorcisms. If you have any stories you would like to submit, email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    57:33

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories

THE SKULL CRAWLERS PRESENT: SUSPEND DISBELIEF Native American filmmakers/story tellers Orrin and Cary discuss the paranormal, taboo, and dark mysteries of the universe. Specific around Native American lore, we also dive into cryptozoology, dark stories on the internet, haunted places, missing people, etc.
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/25/2025 - 6:07:36 PM