Escaping a cult / Indigenous ghost stories with Kate Cody | Suspend Disbelief 20

The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 20 We are joined by Kate and Mark "Doc" Cody, an indigenous married couple that love all things spooky. Kate Cody is a Canadian Indigenous Cree woman who was stripped from her roots though the foster system. Her adopted family wouldn't let her talk about her culture, learn about her culture, and forced her to pick up a bible. Later she found out her family wasn't just abnormal, but a Christian cult. She tells her story about decolonizing her mindset and finding her indigenous roots and the struggles that come with it. instagram.com/alilwonderlandMark "Doc" Cody (Kiowa) is a U.S. Marine, now living his civilian life. A lover of the paranormal and taboo, he joins us and tells horrifying paranormal experiences that have happened to him and loved ones. Instagram.com/warchiefcodyCary tells a haunting Deer Woman story at Riverside Indian Boarding School in Oklahoma. If you have stories you'd like to submit, send us an email at [email protected] and we'd love to feature them on the show!Instagram/@theskullcrawlersTikTok/ @theskullcrawlers Spotify @ Suspend Disbelief | Indigenous Horror Stories