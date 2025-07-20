SUSPEND DISBELIEF | Indigenous Horror Stories

Military Ghost Stories with U.S. Marine Mark "Doc" Cody | SUSPEND DISBELIEF 19
The Skull Crawlers Present: Suspend Disbelief 19We are joined by Kate and Mark "Doc" Cody, an indigenous married couple that love all things spooky. Mark "Doc" Cody is a marine, now living his civilian life. He's Kiowa and full of all kinds of stories. Doc explains to us his military experience being stationed at 29 Palms, and the ghost stories that followed. Instagram.com/warchiefcodyKate Cody was a Canadian Indigenous Cree woman who was stripped from her roots though the foster system. Her adopted family wouldn't let her talk about her culture, learn about her culture, and forced her to pick up a bible. She tells her story about decolonizing her mindset and finding her indigenous roots. instagram.com/alilwonderlandCary tells the haunting tales of Operation Post Rock, where 8 U.S. Marines had to endure ghosts, spirits, and demonic entities for 60 days in exclusion in the deserts of Afghanistan in 2009. If you have stories you'd like to submit, send us an email at [email protected]
