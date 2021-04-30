Setting the Stage: Grades 3-5

In this podcast, Katie Egan Cunningham, Jan Burkins, and Kari Yates discuss the background and origin of their new book, Shifting the Balance 3-5: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Upper Elementary Classroom. This much-awaited sequel to the K-2 book introduces six more shifts for elementary teachers. In this conversation, Katie, Jan, and Kari talk about the vulnerability and riskiness involved with writing the book and the six commitments they made to the work and to each other. They also explore how the K-2 and the 3-5 books connect and how the shifts can help educators navigate the competing tensions of literacy instruction. Learn more about all twelve shifts at TheSixShifts.com.