A Shifting the Balance podcast, featuring authors Katie Egan Cunningham, Dr. Jan Burkins and Kari Yates.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
Reconsidering How Knowledge Impacts Comprehension, Grades 3-5
In this podcast, Katie Egan Cunningham, Jan Burkins, and Kari Yates, the authors of Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Upper Elementary Classroom. This much-awaited sequel to the first Shifting the Balance book introduces six more shifts for elementary teachers. In this episode, the authors discuss the first new shift: building knowledge. They explore the role that knowledge plays in reading comprehension and why content area instruction is so important. They challenge educators to give knowledge building the instructional time it deserves as an essential component of reading comprehension. Learn more about all twelve shifts at TheSixShifts.com.
8/15/2023
9:29
Setting the Stage: Grades 3-5
In this podcast, Katie Egan Cunningham, Jan Burkins, and Kari Yates discuss the background and origin of their new book, Shifting the Balance 3-5: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Upper Elementary Classroom. This much-awaited sequel to the K-2 book introduces six more shifts for elementary teachers. In this conversation, Katie, Jan, and Kari talk about the vulnerability and riskiness involved with writing the book and the six commitments they made to the work and to each other. They also explore how the K-2 and the 3-5 books connect and how the shifts can help educators navigate the competing tensions of literacy instruction. Learn more about all twelve shifts at TheSixShifts.com.
8/1/2023
15:51
Reconsidering Texts for Beginning Readers
In today’s episode, Jan and Kari with Stenhouse’s Dan Tobin, discuss the final shift: Reconsidering Texts for Beginning Readers. LINKS Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Balance Literacy Classroom Follow Jan @drjanburkins and www.drjanburkins.com . Follow Kari @Kari_Yates www.thesixshifts.com
5/28/2021
13:38
Reinventing the Ways We Use MSV
In today’s episode Jan, Kari, and Dan discuss the fifth shift: Reinventing the Ways We Use MSV. LINKS Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Balance Literacy Classroom Follow Jan @drjanburkins and www.drjanburkins.com . Follow Kari @Kari_Yates www.thesixshifts.com
5/14/2021
10:51
Revising High-Frequency Word Instruction
In today’s episode Jan, Kari, and Dan discuss the fourth shift: Revising High-Frequency Word Instruction. LINKS Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Balance Literacy Classroom Follow Jan @drjanburkins and www.drjanburkins.com . Follow Kari @Kari_Yates www.thesixshifts.com