Back after a year off of uploading. Here's what happened, and why membership's open again. Want to subscribe? www.adamchernoff.com

The podcast is back (sort of) + update on this season

Back after a year off of uploading. Here's what happened, and why membership's open again. Want to subscribe? www.adamchernoff.com

The podcast is back (sort of) + update on this season

Recapping NFL Week 1 and looking ahead to NFL Week 2 with my initial reactions to the opening lines.

Initial thoughts and reactions to opening lines for NFL Week 3.

The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFL

Locked On Lions - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions

About The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

About The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

About The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff