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The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff
FootballSports
The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff
Latest episode

601 episodes

  • The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

    Monday Preview - NFL Week 3

    09/21/2026 | 50 mins.
    Initial thoughts and reactions to opening lines for NFL Week 3.
  • The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

    Monday Preview - NFL Week 2

    09/14/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Recapping NFL Week 1 and looking ahead to NFL Week 2 with my initial reactions to the opening lines.
  • The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

    The podcast is back (sort of) + update on this season

    07/17/2026 | 6 mins.
    Back after a year off of uploading. Here's what happened, and why membership's open again.
    Want to subscribe? www.adamchernoff.com
  • The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

    The podcast is back (sort of) + update on this season

    07/17/2026 | 6 mins.
    Back after a year off of uploading. Here's what happened, and why membership's open again. Want to subscribe? www.adamchernoff.com
  • The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff

    Update on Season Ahead

    07/25/2025 | 5 mins.
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About The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff
Every Monday a new episode previews the upcoming week of games by reacting to opening betting lines. No hype, no locks or fluff, just how I'm actually thinking about the numbers, the same way it shows up in the newsletter.
Podcast website
FootballSports

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