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About The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff
Every Monday a new episode previews the upcoming week of games by reacting to opening betting lines. No hype, no locks or fluff, just how I'm actually thinking about the numbers, the same way it shows up in the newsletter.Podcast website
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The Simple Handicap: NFL Betting Podcast with Adam Chernoff
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