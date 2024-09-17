About The Scarecast

A nighttime story with a happy ending is what we were used to as kids, but as we grow older, we realize the world is not such a happy place after all. MaddMike, a popular horror story narrator that originated on YouTube, started a podcast, The Scarecast, to tackle the real horrific experiences of people all across the world. From crazy encounters meeting people on Craigslist, creepy pizza deliveries in the middle of nowhere, to individuals encountering evil spirits that follow them wherever they go, this podcast doesn’t have many happy endings, but rather, tales that will terrify you and keep you on the edge of your seat. With over a hundred episodes, this podcast will surely take you for a ride.