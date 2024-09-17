The Scarecast Files #17: Gehr Industries | Commerce, CA
In this spine-chilling episode, we delve into the haunted history of the Gehr Industries warehouse in Commerce, CA. From ghostly employees and spectral children to unexplained phenomena, the warehouse teems with paranormal activity that has left workers shaken for years. We explore the building's intriguing past, including its connection to Howard Hughes, and the various apparitions that call it home. But the true shock comes with the revelation of a dark true crime connection: the notorious "Chameleon Killer" Terry Peder Rasmussen once worked within these very walls. This episode weaves together ghost stories, historical intrigue, and a true crime bombshell, creating a tapestry of terror that will leave listeners questioning the boundaries between the supernatural and the all-too-real horrors of human nature.
The Scarecast Files #16: Finally caught our house ghost…
In this episode, we explore a family's 15-year journey living alongside an unseen presence in their Victorian home. What began as mysterious footsteps evolved into tangible evidence when a motion-activated camera captured a translucent figure in the upstairs hallway. The story intertwines the family's experiences, their grandmother's antique collection, and the shocking revelation of not one, but two spectral entities in a single photograph.The episode discusses the family's transition from skepticism to belief, the potential connection between inherited antiques and paranormal activity, and the challenges of coexisting with otherworldly residents.Join us as we blur the line between the known and unknown, and ponder the question: How does a family continue living in a home they now know is shared with ghostly inhabitants?Original Post (Posted by Landen10e): https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1emq9q2/finally_caught_our_house_ghost/
S9E1 - 8 TRUE Scary Stories: Do You Believe In The Paranormal?
Welcome to S9E1 of the Scarecast, where we kick off our new season with a spine-tingling collection of eight bone-chilling tales guaranteed to give you the creeps. In this episode, we delve into the depths of darkness to bring you a mix of short frights and lingering terrors that will haunt your dreams long after the candles have burned out.Join us as we explore:A chilling case of online impersonation that nearly lured our protagonist into dangerAn unsettling late-night encounter that will make you double-check your locksA midnight pizza run that takes an unexpected turn into urban legend territoryA terrifying wake-up call that blurs the line between nightmare and realityA friendly haunting that challenges our perceptions of the afterlifeA child's inexplicable knowledge that raises questions about reincarnationA nighttime visitor that defies explanation and rational thoughtA skeptic's unexpected encounter with the paranormal that shakes her beliefs to the coreFrom shadowy figures to spectral children, from mysterious noises to unexplained phenomena, this episode has something to unsettle even the bravest of listeners. So lock your doors, check under your bed, and keep the lights on if you dare. Because tonight, on the Scarecast, we're serving up frights like never before.StoriesStory #1: Someone impersonated my sister and invited me to the shadiest part of Los Angeles.An experience by Alba_Michele23https://www.reddit.com/r/LetsNotMeet/comments/1fvkwg9/someone_impersonated_my_sister_and_invited_me_to/Story #2: Creeper beats on my door and turns ring camera offAn experience by I_Like_Metal_Musichttps://www.reddit.com/r/LetsNotMeet/comments/1g4oiwh/creeper_beats_on_my_door_and_turns_ring_camera_off/Story #3: Creepy naked guy stole my pizza.An experience by RichGecihttps://www.reddit.com/r/LetsNotMeet/comments/1ft7gfi/creepy_naked_guy_stole_my_pizza/Story #4: Woke up to something screaming at me to "GET OUT"An experience by GhostOnF1R3https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1g39lej/woke_up_to_something_screaming_at_me_to_get_out/Story #5: The man who lived in the house before us is still there.An experience by RojoPrincessahttps://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1g49jci/the_man_who_lived_in_the_house_before_us_is_still/Story #6: "You were young and I was old."An experience by ___norahttps://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1fsacjm/you_were_young_and_i_was_old/Story #7: My dad crawled out from under my bedAn experience by Suspicious_Orange_71https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1fu3uab/my_dad_crawled_out_from_under_my_bed/Story #8: What did I see?An experience by ExpressionElegant119https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1g1ny57/what_did_i_see/
Bedtime Story #30: Camp Nightmare
In the heart of Ukraine's mountains, a summer camp becomes the stage for a series of chilling events that defy explanation. An 18-year-old counselor's first job turns into a nightmare when inexplicable occurrences begin to plague the camp. From mysterious figures in the forest to an unnaturally aggressive snake, the boundary between reality and the supernatural blurs with each passing day.As night falls, the veil between worlds thins, unleashing terrifying phenomena that challenge the very fabric of reality. Locked doors open on their own, faceless figures appear in the darkness, and time itself seems to warp. With each new horror, the young counselors find themselves grappling with forces beyond their understanding, desperately seeking answers in a place where the past refuses to stay buried.The person who experienced this has stated that they want to remain anonymous.Campground Layout: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15pl2x_v0kgjbHGsSE9bwebRjyuoWwRW0/view?usp=sharing
The Scarecast Files #15: The Craigslist Killer
In this chilling episode of The Scarecast, we delve into the disturbing case of Miranda and Elytte Barbour, known as the "Craigslist Killers." In 2013, this newlywed couple, aged 19 and 22, lured 42-year-old Troy LaFerrara to his death through a Craigslist ad offering companionship.We explore how the Barbours orchestrated their gruesome plan, with Miranda picking up LaFerrara while Elytte hid in the backseat. The couple's shocking act of violence - strangling and stabbing their victim over 20 times - sent shockwaves through Pennsylvania.The episode covers the investigation that led to their swift arrest, Miranda's sensational claims of being a serial killer with 22 additional victims, and the skepticism these claims faced from authorities. We'll discuss the couple's traumatic backgrounds, their motives for this "thrill kill," and the legal proceedings that resulted in life sentences for both.Join us as we unravel this tragic tale that serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in online interactions and the dark depths of human nature. The Barbour case raises unsettling questions about youth, violence, and the blurred lines between truth and attention-seeking in the digital age.
A nighttime story with a happy ending is what we were used to as kids, but as we grow older, we realize the world is not such a happy place after all. MaddMike, a popular horror story narrator that originated on YouTube, started a podcast, The Scarecast, to tackle the real horrific experiences of people all across the world. From crazy encounters meeting people on Craigslist, creepy pizza deliveries in the middle of nowhere, to individuals encountering evil spirits that follow them wherever they go, this podcast doesn’t have many happy endings, but rather, tales that will terrify you and keep you on the edge of your seat. With over a hundred episodes, this podcast will surely take you for a ride.