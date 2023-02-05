Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Re-Education with Eli Lake
Nebulous Media
On the Re-Education, Eli Lake challenges common narratives the mainstream media and others push. From comedy to collusion, and disinformation to disarray, Eli u... More
Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Ep. 71: The Return of the Gatekeepers
    In this episode, Eli examines the end of the new media boom of the 2010s. His guest is Ben Smith, co-founder of Semafor and the author of Traffic. Time Stamps: 00:15 Monologue 18:57 Interview with Ben Smith
    5/15/2023
    1:03:39
  • Ep. 70: Bobby Kennedy and His Enemies (Part 2)
    In this episode we meet some new RFK rivals like Frank Sinatra and J Edgar Hoover, and catch up with some old ones, like Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Hoffa. Eli's guest is Harvard Law School professor, Jack Goldsmith. Time Stamps: 0:25 Monologue 1:10:22 Interview with Jack Goldsmith Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected]
    5/2/2023
    2:01:56
  • Ep. 69: Bobby Kennedy and His Enemies (Part 1)
    "When Bobby hates you, you stayed hated." That's what the man's own father said about the most ruthless Kennedy. In this very special episode, Eli unpacks the legacy of RFK through the lens of his feuds, crusades and grudges. His guest is Tevi Troy, the Re-Education's presidential historian and the creator of 1600 Lessons. Time Stamps: 00:36 Monologue 56:00 Interview with Tevi Troy
    4/24/2023
    1:58:54
  • Ep. 68: The Democrat's Stan Valchek Problem
    In this episode, Eli's monologue looks at the prosecution of Donald Trump in Manhattan for a legally dubious interpretation of campaign finance law. Then he interviews Amber Athey, the Washington Editor of the Spectator Magazine about her new book, Snowflake Revolt. Time Stamps: 00:36 Monologue 13:36 Interview with Amber Athey Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected]
    4/6/2023
    1:00:11
  • Ep. 67: Saddam Hussein's Demise
    In this episode Eli examines the sheer evil of the man who ruled Iraq before the 2003 war. His guest is David Wurmser, a former George W. Bush administration analyst who knows the story of the lead up to the Iraq war from the inside. Time Stamps: 00:34 Monologue  32:53 Interview with David Wurmser Questions? Comments? Email is at [email protected]
    3/17/2023
    1:36:36

About The Re-Education with Eli Lake

On the Re-Education, Eli Lake challenges common narratives the mainstream media and others push. From comedy to collusion, and disinformation to disarray, Eli unpacks what you know—or think you know—about the world around you. Join him weekly on the Re-Education.
