PQC Survey Says … What 4,000 Professionals Are Doing About It — with Samantha Mabey of Entrust

I'm always asked the same question when talking to customers about the threats of quantum computing and the move to post-quantum cryptography. What are similar companies doing about it? It's only been half a year since the NIST standards were published, but we're starting to see some traction. Join host Konstantinos Karagiannis for a chat with Samantha Mabey from Entrust about an interesting study on migration, along with some tactical advice for getting your PQC journey underway. For more information on Entrust, visit www.entrust.com/. Read the PKI and PQ study here: www.entrust.com/cybersecurity-institute/reports/2024-pki-and-post-quantum-trends-study. Visit Protiviti at www.protiviti.com/US-en/technology-consulting/quantum-computing-services to learn more about how Protiviti is helping organizations get post-quantum ready.