The Podium and Panel Podcast

Podcast The Podium and Panel Podcast
Dan Cotter and Pat Eckler
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • Episode 162 – Should you cite A dissenting opinion?
    Show notes: Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/   Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Van Buren: affirm De'Aquino: affirm 401 North Wabash: affirm Illinois appellate can be found at: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
    8/6/2023
    42:10
  • Episode 161 - Flying Solo Again
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/ Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Warex: Affirm Joufeh: Affirm Ingold: Affirm Illinois appellate can be found at: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/ Indiana appellate case can be found here: https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=2763&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
    7/30/2023
    20:11
  • Episode 160 – The Legal Magellan on the road for the 2nd of 5 straight weekends.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/ Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Technicolor: Affirm Mulligan: Affirm Illinois appellate can be found at: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/ Indiana appellate case can be found here: https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=2776&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
    7/23/2023
    38:14
  • Episode 159 – This court is disheartened that we are compelled to reject
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/   Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: KDW: Affirm State Farm: Affirm: Wedemeyer: Affirm Illinois appellate can be found at: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/ Indiana appellate case can be found here: https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=2759&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
    7/16/2023
    41:36
  • Episode 158 - A bit of bevis and (gun) butthead
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/   Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Bevis: Punt Chicago Sanitation Department: Affirm Illinois appellate can be found at: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/ 7th circuit can be found here: media.ca7.uscourts.gov/sound/external/kra.23-1353.23-1353_06_29_2023.mp3
    7/9/2023
    52:53

More Government podcasts

About The Podium and Panel Podcast

Each podcast episode, Pat Eckler and Dan Cotter will cover several oral arguments and decisions in civil matters at the Illinois Appellate Court and Illinois Supreme Court, with the occasional coverage of SCOTUS and other appellate courts. The purpose of the podcast is to inform of developments that may affect business and are not to be considered legal advice. They do not create a lawyer-client relationship. Information on previous case results do not guarantee a similar future result. The opinions are their own and do not reflect those of the firms for which they work or their clients.
