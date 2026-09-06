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The Podium and Panel Podcast
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The Podium and Panel Podcast

Dan Cotter and Pat Eckler
Government
The Podium and Panel Podcast
Latest episode

327 episodes

  • The Podium and Panel Podcast

    Episode 327 – Whether the Court Retains Jurisdiction

    09/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
    Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
    Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:  Chicago Trust: SOL: Punt PJI: Affirm Machinery: Affirm Industrial Boiler: Punt
    Illinois cases:
     https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
     Industrial Boiler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmDYXeu6Mo4
  • The Podium and Panel Podcast

    Episode 326 – A counter-counterclaim

    08/30/2026 | 44 mins.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
    FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
    Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:    
     Oller: Reverse Withers: Punt Stout: Affirm
    Illinois cases:
    https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
    Oller:
    https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3134&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
  • The Podium and Panel Podcast

    Episode 325 - In Shambles

    08/23/2026 | 44 mins.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
    FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
    Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:    Moore: Affirm Dutton: Reverse Larramore: Affirm Virginia Transformer: Affirm
    Illinois case:
    https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
    Moore:
    youtube.com/watch?v=qK9gzgW1Cfg&t=199s&pp=0gcJCRMMAYcqIYzv
    Dutton:
    https://tncourts.gov/courts/court-appeals/arguments/2026/08/11/josh-dutton-v-caleb-taylor-spears-et-al
    Virginia Transformer:
    https://tncourts.gov/courts/court-appeals/arguments/2026/08/18/virginia-transformer-corp-v-microvast-inc-et-al
  • The Podium and Panel Podcast

    Episode 324 - No bollocks, but bullocks

    08/16/2026 | 43 mins.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
    FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
    Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:    Ambrose: Affirm Townsend: Answer to question “no” Flynn: Affirm
    Illinois cases:
    https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
    Indiana Flynn:
    https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3121&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
  • The Podium and Panel Podcast

    Episode 323 - A due process problem

    08/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
    Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
    Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:    Davis: Affirm Newsom: Reverse Hunter Warfield: Affirm
    Illinois cases:
    https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
    Indiana Hunter warfield:
    https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3130&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
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About The Podium and Panel Podcast
Each podcast episode, Pat Eckler and Dan Cotter will cover several oral arguments and decisions in civil matters at the Illinois Appellate Court and Illinois Supreme Court, with the occasional coverage of SCOTUS and other appellate courts. The purpose of the podcast is to inform of developments that may affect business and are not to be considered legal advice. They do not create a lawyer-client relationship. Information on previous case results do not guarantee a similar future result. The opinions are their own and do not reflect those of the firms for which they work or their clients.
Podcast website
Government

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