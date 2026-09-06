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327 episodes
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Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Chicago Trust: SOL: Punt PJI: Affirm Machinery: Affirm Industrial Boiler: Punt
Illinois cases:
https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
Industrial Boiler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmDYXeu6Mo4
- Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
Predictions Sure To Go Wrong:
Oller: Reverse Withers: Punt Stout: Affirm
Illinois cases:
https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
Oller:
https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3134&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
- Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Moore: Affirm Dutton: Reverse Larramore: Affirm Virginia Transformer: Affirm
Illinois case:
https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
Moore:
youtube.com/watch?v=qK9gzgW1Cfg&t=199s&pp=0gcJCRMMAYcqIYzv
Dutton:
https://tncourts.gov/courts/court-appeals/arguments/2026/08/11/josh-dutton-v-caleb-taylor-spears-et-al
Virginia Transformer:
https://tncourts.gov/courts/court-appeals/arguments/2026/08/18/virginia-transformer-corp-v-microvast-inc-et-al
- Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
FollowPat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Ambrose: Affirm Townsend: Answer to question “no” Flynn: Affirm
Illinois cases:
https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
Indiana Flynn:
https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3121&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
- Follow Dan on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/cotterdan
Follow Pat on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-patrick-eckler-610290824/
Predictions Sure To Go Wrong: Davis: Affirm Newsom: Reverse Hunter Warfield: Affirm
Illinois cases:
https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/appellate-court/oral-argument-audio/
Indiana Hunter warfield:
https://mycourts.in.gov/arguments/default.aspx?&id=3130&view=detail&yr=&when=&page=1&court=app&search=&direction=%20ASC&future=False&sort=&judge=&county=&admin=False&pageSize=20
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About The Podium and Panel Podcast
Each podcast episode, Pat Eckler and Dan Cotter will cover several oral arguments and decisions in civil matters at the Illinois Appellate Court and Illinois Supreme Court, with the occasional coverage of SCOTUS and other appellate courts. The purpose of the podcast is to inform of developments that may affect business and are not to be considered legal advice. They do not create a lawyer-client relationship. Information on previous case results do not guarantee a similar future result. The opinions are their own and do not reflect those of the firms for which they work or their clients.Podcast website
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