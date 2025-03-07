Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Plumb Podcast
Listen to The Plumb Podcast in the App
Listen to The Plumb Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Plumb Podcast

Podcast The Plumb Podcast
The Plumb Collective
✨Rosalee + Sarah✨ We are The Plumb Collective. This is a podcast for possibility. We begin from a unique starting point and the conversation unfolds from there....
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • S2 | E16 The Adult Man: A Villain of the Void
    This is Part 5 of The Void Conversation, where I begin to tell the story of The Adult Man – the Villain of the Void who caused me the most damage. This is a story of manipulation, control, intuition, and resilience. It's so important that we believe ourselves. That we tell our story to ourselves. That's why I'm doing this. To tell my story to myself so that I can hear it.Healing can feel scary when you've had a hard life, but I'm living proof that it's possible. The fact that I'm recording and sharing this now—something I once thought I’d never be able to do—means that what I created works. I built something safe because I had never experienced safety before. I needed to know: can you create safety inside yourself? The answer is yes.Everything I’ve made—The Mirror, Plumb Practice, Photo Readings, The Diner, Clarity Calls—is designed to support you in a gentle, incremental way. I teach you how to support yourself, how to find internal safety. You don’t need to trust or rely on anyone else to start—just push play.Healing doesn’t have to be hard. Feeling your feelings can actually be fun. This isn’t about diving into deep despair; it’s about working with what’s right there, expanding your capacity little by little. You can start anywhere. Everything I created in The Plumb Collective is designed so that wherever you are, you can begin. ______________✨Enter The Diner:https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner______________✨FREE course: The Mirror Challengehttps://www.theplumbcollective.com/mirror-challenge______________✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading:https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point______________✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership:https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership______________
    --------  
    27:52
  • S2 | E15: Enter the Void
    Enter the Void is a raw, immersive journey into survival, transformation, and the unseen forces that shape us. Through deeply personal storytelling, I navigate the aftermath of trauma, the lessons of The Void, and the magic of self-discovery. This episode isn’t just about what happened—it’s about what I did with it. About how I built The Diner, how I learned to be teachable, and how healing is both an art and a game.  The Diner isn’t just something I built—it’s a way in. A way to enter The Void and meet yourself. ______________ ✨Enter The Diner: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner ______________ ✨FREE course: The Mirror Challenge https://www.theplumbcollective.com/mirror-challenge ______________ ✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point ______________ ✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership ______________
    --------  
    33:50
  • S2 | E14: Villains of the Void
    #rosalee #rosaleeonline #theplumbcollective #NDE In this episode, Rosalee reveals the Villains of the Void and explores the transformative power of reclaiming the stories of our lives.  This is the third part of The Void Conversation. Witness Rosalee share more of the story of their life. When you listen to their story, listen for yourself. Notice what you sense and feel as you witness Rosalee.  From the bitterness of life’s lemons, Rosalee has created something sweet and deeply profound: The Plumb Collective. A safe space for you to meet yourself. Your Soul Self. There’s something in this for you. Discover what it means to be your own best friend and rewrite the narrative of your own life. We also invite you to explore The Plumb Collective.  https://www.theplumbcollective.com ______________ ✨Enter The Diner: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner ______________ ✨Join The Challenge! https://www.theplumbcollective.com/challenge ______________ ✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point ______________ ✨The Mirror: a FREE Plumb Practice Series: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-mirror  ______________ ✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership ______________
    --------  
    34:16
  • S2 | E13: Before the Void
    ✨In this episode, Rosalee shares the story of their first near death experience.  ✨The story is hard to hear. It was harder to live.  ✨Join Sarah in witnessing Rosalee. Be here in the telling of this story.  ______________ ✨Enter The Diner: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner ______________ ✨Join The Challenge! https://www.theplumbcollective.com/challenge ______________ ✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point ______________ ✨The Mirror: a FREE Plumb Practice Series: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-mirror  ______________ ✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership ______________ ✨Be Witnessed! https://www.theplumbcollective.com/be-witnessed
    --------  
    31:27
  • S2 | E 12: The Void
    When I died, I went somewhere. I learned some things about being alive. The essence of The Void is in everything I say and do. The essence of The Void is The Plumb Collective https://www.theplumbcollective.com/ ______________ ✨The Mirror: a FREE Plumb Practice Series: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-mirror ______________ ✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership ______________ ✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point ______________ ✨Book a Clarity Call with Rosalee https://www.theplumbcollective.com/clarity-calls ______________ ✨Enter The Diner: https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner
    --------  
    35:22

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Plumb Podcast

✨Rosalee + Sarah✨ We are The Plumb Collective. This is a podcast for possibility. We begin from a unique starting point and the conversation unfolds from there. We express authentically and we create the space for you to do the same. Our reflections provide a mirror that can guide you incrementally toward getting to know yourself more fully. ✨Rosalee + Sarah✨
Podcast website

Listen to The Plumb Podcast, Leap Academy with Ilana Golan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/9/2025 - 3:58:32 PM