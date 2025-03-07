S2 | E16 The Adult Man: A Villain of the Void

This is Part 5 of The Void Conversation, where I begin to tell the story of The Adult Man – the Villain of the Void who caused me the most damage. This is a story of manipulation, control, intuition, and resilience. It's so important that we believe ourselves. That we tell our story to ourselves. That's why I'm doing this. To tell my story to myself so that I can hear it.Healing can feel scary when you've had a hard life, but I'm living proof that it's possible. The fact that I'm recording and sharing this now—something I once thought I'd never be able to do—means that what I created works. I built something safe because I had never experienced safety before. I needed to know: can you create safety inside yourself? The answer is yes.Everything I've made—The Mirror, Plumb Practice, Photo Readings, The Diner, Clarity Calls—is designed to support you in a gentle, incremental way. I teach you how to support yourself, how to find internal safety. You don't need to trust or rely on anyone else to start—just push play.Healing doesn't have to be hard. Feeling your feelings can actually be fun. This isn't about diving into deep despair; it's about working with what's right there, expanding your capacity little by little. You can start anywhere. Everything I created in The Plumb Collective is designed so that wherever you are, you can begin.