This is Part 5 of The Void Conversation, where I begin to tell the story of The Adult Man – the Villain of the Void who caused me the most damage. This is a story of manipulation, control, intuition, and resilience. It's so important that we believe ourselves. That we tell our story to ourselves. That's why I'm doing this. To tell my story to myself so that I can hear it.Healing can feel scary when you've had a hard life, but I'm living proof that it's possible. The fact that I'm recording and sharing this now—something I once thought I'd never be able to do—means that what I created works. I built something safe because I had never experienced safety before. I needed to know: can you create safety inside yourself? The answer is yes.Everything I've made—The Mirror, Plumb Practice, Photo Readings, The Diner, Clarity Calls—is designed to support you in a gentle, incremental way. I teach you how to support yourself, how to find internal safety. You don't need to trust or rely on anyone else to start—just push play.Healing doesn't have to be hard. Feeling your feelings can actually be fun. This isn't about diving into deep despair; it's about working with what's right there, expanding your capacity little by little. You can start anywhere. Everything I created in The Plumb Collective is designed so that wherever you are, you can begin.
S2 | E15: Enter the Void
Enter the Void is a raw, immersive journey into survival, transformation, and the unseen forces that shape us. Through deeply personal storytelling, I navigate the aftermath of trauma, the lessons of The Void, and the magic of self-discovery. This episode isn’t just about what happened—it’s about what I did with it. About how I built The Diner, how I learned to be teachable, and how healing is both an art and a game.
The Diner isn’t just something I built—it’s a way in. A way to enter The Void and meet yourself.
✨Enter The Diner:
https://www.theplumbcollective.com/the-diner
✨FREE course: The Mirror Challenge
https://www.theplumbcollective.com/mirror-challenge
✨Book a Plumb Point Intuitive Photo Reading:
https://www.theplumbcollective.com/point
✨Join The Plumb Practice Membership:
https://www.theplumbcollective.com/membership
S2 | E14: Villains of the Void
In this episode, Rosalee reveals the Villains of the Void and explores the transformative power of reclaiming the stories of our lives.
This is the third part of The Void Conversation. Witness Rosalee share more of the story of their life. When you listen to their story, listen for yourself. Notice what you sense and feel as you witness Rosalee.
From the bitterness of life’s lemons, Rosalee has created something sweet and deeply profound: The Plumb Collective. A safe space for you to meet yourself. Your Soul Self.
There’s something in this for you. Discover what it means to be your own best friend and rewrite the narrative of your own life.
We also invite you to explore The Plumb Collective.
https://www.theplumbcollective.com
S2 | E13: Before the Void
✨In this episode, Rosalee shares the story of their first near death experience.
✨The story is hard to hear. It was harder to live.
✨Join Sarah in witnessing Rosalee. Be here in the telling of this story.
S2 | E 12: The Void
When I died, I went somewhere.
I learned some things about being alive.
The essence of The Void
is
in everything I say and do.
The essence of The Void
is
The Plumb Collective
https://www.theplumbcollective.com/
✨Rosalee + Sarah✨ We are The Plumb Collective. This is a podcast for possibility. We begin from a unique starting point and the conversation unfolds from there. We express authentically and we create the space for you to do the same.
Our reflections provide a mirror that can guide you incrementally toward getting to know yourself more fully. ✨Rosalee + Sarah✨