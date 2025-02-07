Billy Hallowell's Playing With Fire Podcast

Jonathan Pokluda's Warning About the Most Dangerous Error Surrounding the Demonic Realm

NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. Jonathan Pokluda is on a mission to help people "identify spiritual warfare" and "defeat the enemy." Pokluda, pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, is tackling the topic of spiritual warfare head-on, recently releasing "Your Story Has a Villain: Identify Spiritual Warfare and Learn How to Defeat the Enemy," a new book aimed at helping people see through chaos to discern truth. As Pokluda embarked on his own spiritual journey years ago, he realized something: many people were missing a key piece to the spiritual puzzle. In fact, some Christians weren't fully aware — or even seeking — answers about the overarching spiritual battle raging between good and evil that Paul describes in Ephesians 6. "Being raised Catholic, I would see statues of angels and demons, and I was taught in religion class about the spiritual war that was happening around me," he said. "And I knew the story in Genesis 3, the fall, you know the tempting of Satan in the Garden of Eden." Pokluda continued, "But, if this war was happening around us, I knew very little about it. And I didn't know what could happen." The preacher said he was shocked to realize many people in the Christian community seemed "comfortable not knowing" these answers. This led Pokluda to do an in-depth exploration of what the Bible actually teaches. "It really was a three-year journey," he said, noting he eventually went on to do a teaching series about the topic at his church, helping others discover what he learned from Scripture. Ultimately, Pokluda said it's essential for Christians to understand Ephesians 6 and the battle between good and evil, warning that "spiritual warfare has implications for everything we do." "It's a foundational truth to the Christian faith," he added. Listen to him explain.MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram