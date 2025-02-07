Powered by RND
Billy Hallowell's Playing With Fire Podcast

Pathufind Media/Billy Hallowell
Evil is real. But are demons active today? Can evil inhabit human beings? Is exorcism real? Join investigative journalist Billy Hallowell as he delves into the ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  Jonathan Pokluda's Warning About the Most Dangerous Error Surrounding the Demonic Realm
    NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. Jonathan Pokluda is on a mission to help people "identify spiritual warfare" and "defeat the enemy." Pokluda, pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, is tackling the topic of spiritual warfare head-on, recently releasing "Your Story Has a Villain: Identify Spiritual Warfare and Learn How to Defeat the Enemy," a new book aimed at helping people see through chaos to discern truth. As Pokluda embarked on his own spiritual journey years ago, he realized something: many people were missing a key piece to the spiritual puzzle. In fact, some Christians weren't fully aware — or even seeking — answers about the overarching spiritual battle raging between good and evil that Paul describes in Ephesians 6. "Being raised Catholic, I would see statues of angels and demons, and I was taught in religion class about the spiritual war that was happening around me," he said. "And I knew the story in Genesis 3, the fall, you know the tempting of Satan in the Garden of Eden." Pokluda continued, "But, if this war was happening around us, I knew very little about it. And I didn't know what could happen." The preacher said he was shocked to realize many people in the Christian community seemed "comfortable not knowing" these answers. This led Pokluda to do an in-depth exploration of what the Bible actually teaches. "It really was a three-year journey," he said, noting he eventually went on to do a teaching series about the topic at his church, helping others discover what he learned from Scripture. Ultimately, Pokluda said it's essential for Christians to understand Ephesians 6 and the battle between good and evil, warning that "spiritual warfare has implications for everything we do." "It's a foundational truth to the Christian faith," he added. Listen to him explain.MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram
  Global Evil: Murder, Chaos and the Spiritual Battle Behind Christian Persecution
    Evil is real and often shows its face in the world around us. Joel Veldkamp, international communications officer for Christian Solidarity International, a persecution watchdog, joins "Billy Hallowell's Playing With Fire" to explore the spiritual matters at the center of Christian persecution.From killings to harassment, anti-Christian persecution showcases what happens when diabolical evil rages. MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram
  Is a Dangerous Ideology Secretly Hijacking Some Christians' Beliefs? Apologist Melissa Dougherty Sounds Alarm on 'New Thought'
    NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. Is a dangerous ideology secretly hijacking some Christians' worldview? Apologist Melissa Dougherty breaks down "New Thought," differentiates it from New Age and offers a powerful explanation of what is tying it all together. "It really does go back to the oldest lie in the book of the serpent's lie," she says on today's Playing With Fire. Listen to this fascinating conversation — and pre-order Melissa's new book, "Happy Lies: How a Movement You (Probably) Never Heard Of Shaped Our Self-Obsessed World."MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram
  'Pure Evil': Ex-Cop's 'Supernatural' Battle With Possessed Man — and His Wild Journey to Fighting the Demonic
    NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. In this compelling episode, Billy sits down with Andrew Columbia, a pastor and former NYPD officer, to unravel an extraordinary journey from darkness to deliverance. Andrew's raw, unfiltered testimony takes listeners from his tumultuous days as a "mean, angry, prejudiced cop" in the crack cocaine-fueled chaos of New York City’s 80s and 90s, to a life-altering rooftop encounter with God. Experience his "Damascus Road moment," where despair met divine intervention, leaving him transformed and empowered.As Andrew recounts his newfound faith, he shares his immediate, untrained encounters with the supernatural—casting out demons on the streets of New York while on duty. From fingerprinting criminals to exorcising evil spirits during routine patrols, his spiritual awakening brought unexplainable authority and peace. Hear the awe-inspiring accounts of healings and deliverance, including the story of an emotionally disturbed child instantly calmed by a single prayer, leaving educators in disbelief.The conversation delves deeper into Andrew’s understanding of spiritual warfare, where his firsthand battles against demonic forces illuminate the very real struggle between good and evil. From casting out high-level demons as a church pastor to wrestling with the powers of darkness in international crusades, Andrew's testimonies challenge the secular dismissal of the unseen realm. His vivid story of a blind man possessed by evil spirits showcases the intense reality of deliverance ministry.The episode crescendos with tales of Andrew’s global ministry, including a harrowing experience in Pakistan where he witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of the Holy Spirit amid threats of violence — and a shocking battle over a possessed, blind man.In this eye-opening episode, Billy and Andrew leave listeners with a profound reminder: evil is real, but God’s power is greater. Whether you’re a believer or skeptic, this episode will challenge, inspire, and encourage you to see the world through a spiritual lens. MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram
  'Absolutely...Demonic': 'I Love Lucy Star' Descends Into Occult, Faces Satanic Torment Before Almost Ending It All
    NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. Keith Thibodeaux had it all. He played "Little Ricky" on iconic TV show, "I Love Lucy" and spent his childhood with Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and their family. But something happened as he grew up. Pain, uncertainty, and frustration led him on a dangerous path into the occult. At one point, Thibodeaux was tormented by demonic voices and wanted to end it all.Then, Jesus stepped in. Here is Thibodeaux's powerful story. MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram
About Billy Hallowell's Playing With Fire Podcast

Evil is real. But are demons active today? Can evil inhabit human beings? Is exorcism real? Join investigative journalist Billy Hallowell as he delves into the strange phenomena of supernatural activity through the harrowing stories of people who believe they have experienced ultimate evil, fought a battle they never expected — and have found healing. This podcast is based on Hallowell's book, "Playing with Fire: A Modern Investigation into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts."
