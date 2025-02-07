Billy Hallowell's Playing With Fire Podcast

'Pure Evil': Ex-Cop's 'Supernatural' Battle With Possessed Man — and His Wild Journey to Fighting the Demonic
NEW SEASON OF "PLAYING WITH FIRE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Christian human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disasters. In this compelling episode, Billy sits down with Andrew Columbia, a pastor and former NYPD officer, to unravel an extraordinary journey from darkness to deliverance. Andrew's raw, unfiltered testimony takes listeners from his tumultuous days as a "mean, angry, prejudiced cop" in the crack cocaine-fueled chaos of New York City’s 80s and 90s, to a life-altering rooftop encounter with God. Experience his "Damascus Road moment," where despair met divine intervention, leaving him transformed and empowered.As Andrew recounts his newfound faith, he shares his immediate, untrained encounters with the supernatural—casting out demons on the streets of New York while on duty. From fingerprinting criminals to exorcising evil spirits during routine patrols, his spiritual awakening brought unexplainable authority and peace. Hear the awe-inspiring accounts of healings and deliverance, including the story of an emotionally disturbed child instantly calmed by a single prayer, leaving educators in disbelief.The conversation delves deeper into Andrew’s understanding of spiritual warfare, where his firsthand battles against demonic forces illuminate the very real struggle between good and evil. From casting out high-level demons as a church pastor to wrestling with the powers of darkness in international crusades, Andrew's testimonies challenge the secular dismissal of the unseen realm. His vivid story of a blind man possessed by evil spirits showcases the intense reality of deliverance ministry.The episode crescendos with tales of Andrew’s global ministry, including a harrowing experience in Pakistan where he witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of the Holy Spirit amid threats of violence — and a shocking battle over a possessed, blind man.In this eye-opening episode, Billy and Andrew leave listeners with a profound reminder: evil is real, but God’s power is greater. Whether you’re a believer or skeptic, this episode will challenge, inspire, and encourage you to see the world through a spiritual lens. MORE INFORMATION:- Want to know more? Read Billy's book, "Playing With Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts"- Follow Billy on Facebook- Follow Billy on Twitter- Follow Billy on Instagram