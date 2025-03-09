Powered by RND
True Crime
The Orsini Tapes

Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt
In this podcast series, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt take deep dive into the true crime saga of Mary Lee Orsini, who the Enc...
True CrimeNewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1: Meet Mary Lee Orsini
    On March 12, 1981, two North Little Rock Police detectives are assigned to investigate the mysterious murder of a man shot dead while sleeping in bed. The only suspect, Mary Lee Orsini, is not your normal housewife. Written and Narrated by Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Produced by Kyle McDaniel/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette To support this podcast and others produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, please visit https://www.arcf.org/give-online/. Get the latest Arkansas news: https://www.arkansasonline.com  
    --------  
    46:08
  • TRAILER: The Orsini Tapes
    In this podcast series, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt take deep dive into the true crime saga of Mary Lee Orsini, who the Encyclopedia of Arkansas described as "the central figure in two sensational murders and the ensuing media frenzy that took place in Little Rock" during the early 1980s. Coming March 2025. Written and Narrated by Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Produced by Kyle McDaniel/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette To support this podcast and others produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, please visit https://www.arcf.org/give-online/. Get the latest Arkansas news: https://www.arkansasonline.com.  
    --------  
    1:04

About The Orsini Tapes

In this podcast series, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt take deep dive into the true crime saga of Mary Lee Orsini, who the Encyclopedia of Arkansas described as "the central figure in two sensational murders and the ensuing media frenzy that took place in Little Rock" during the early 1980s. Coming March 2025. Written and Narrated by Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Produced by Kyle McDaniel/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette To support this podcast and others produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, please visit https://www.arcf.org/give-online/. Get the latest Arkansas news: https://www.arkansasonline.com
Podcast website

