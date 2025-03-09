TRAILER: The Orsini Tapes

In this podcast series, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt take deep dive into the true crime saga of Mary Lee Orsini, who the Encyclopedia of Arkansas described as "the central figure in two sensational murders and the ensuing media frenzy that took place in Little Rock" during the early 1980s. Coming March 2025. Written and Narrated by Daniel McFadin and Tony Holt/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Produced by Kyle McDaniel/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette To support this podcast and others produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, please visit https://www.arcf.org/give-online/. Get the latest Arkansas news: https://www.arkansasonline.com.