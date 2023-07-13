Every week I release videos talking about politics, life, and success. As a black conservative my voice and opinions are not usually popular, but this platform ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 406
From Woke to Broke
Carl Jackson is in for Officer Tatum; Top Dems reach out to potential Biden replacements, claims he's not running; why Costco unleashing the Death Star on Bud Light is even worse than you think; Disney CEO Bob Iger doesn't want company 'drawn into any culture wars' during DeSantis feud; Host of "A Better Brain with Dr. Ken" on AM950 The Answer in Orlando, FL - Dr. Ken Vehec - joins Carl in-studio to talk about ways to de-clutter your mind and relax; Matt Taibbi- Where Have All the Liberals Gone; CNBC article shows these 10 states are running America's best economies for residents... most of them are Republican states. The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/15/2023
1:49:08
Fight the Commies
Carl Jackson is in for Officer Tatum; the radical Communist takeover of our country – we’re finished... unless we move quickly; Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found in White House without identifying a suspect; GOP mega-donor pauses plans to back DeSantis over social issues; Tucker Carlson to host GOP presidential primary forum with 5 candidates; Ray Epps wants jury to decide if the government used him to fuel capitol riot; WSJ’s Jason Riley- Liberals can't comprehend black economic progress. The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/14/2023
1:50:02
Toilet to Tap?!
Carl Jackson is in for Officer Tatum; Rep. Matt Gaetz grills FBI Director about Hunter "shakedown" message - "are you protecting The Bidens?"; Julie Hartman, host of Timeless, joins the show to discuss Joe Biden and the China hacking, the student loan debacle, 40% of Brown students identify as LGBTQ, and more; Sheila Jackson Lee accidentally makes perhaps the best case against affirmative action; Justice Sonia Sotomayor uses staff to nudge her book sales; crime in Chicago has spiked 88% since 2021… and introduces a plan to address the problem; CA bill would let judges ‘rectify racial bias’ in sentencing, for ‘reparations’; CA proposes ‘Toilet-to-Tap,’ turning wastewater into drinking water; DeSantis’ biggest hurdle is those who want justice for Trump. The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/13/2023
1:48:49
You Ain’t Catchin’ No Crackhead
Carl Jackson is in for Officer Tatum; Republicans slip massive foreign worker expansion into DHS funding bill; NSA Jake Sullivan on the report that the FBI partnered with a Ukrainian intelligence to censor US social media accounts; George State Rep. Meisha Mainor flips from Democratic Party to the GOP; Christopher Hart of the American Adversaries joins the show on the NY Post column "Missing Biden corruption witness hit with federal charges"; While the suspect who brought the cocaine into the White House has yet to be named, pictures of Hunter Biden carrying a red backpack that same day have emerged.The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/12/2023
1:49:40
Bow Down
Carl Jackson filling in for Officer Tatum; disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison; the new Jim Caviezel movie "Sound of Freedom" is out now and already it's doing better than most woke Disney films this year; "The View" co-hosts dismissed concerns over President Biden and his refusal to acknowledge his seventh grandchild on Monday; President Joe Biden lets American military info slip during live interview, sparking backlash; White House has still not named the cocaine culprit a week after the drugs were discovered; Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lies through her teeth about Bidenomics. The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Every week I release videos talking about politics, life, and success. As a black conservative my voice and opinions are not usually popular, but this platform gives me an opportunity to share my beliefs with an appreciative and receptive audience. I hope these podcasts help keep you informed, inspired, and every once in a while... laughing. Love y‘all.
You can also watch Brandon Tatum on Salem News Channel!