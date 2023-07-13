From Woke to Broke

Carl Jackson is in for Officer Tatum; Top Dems reach out to potential Biden replacements, claims he's not running; why Costco unleashing the Death Star on Bud Light is even worse than you think; Disney CEO Bob Iger doesn't want company 'drawn into any culture wars' during DeSantis feud; Host of "A Better Brain with Dr. Ken" on AM950 The Answer in Orlando, FL - Dr. Ken Vehec - joins Carl in-studio to talk about ways to de-clutter your mind and relax; Matt Taibbi- Where Have All the Liberals Gone; CNBC article shows these 10 states are running America's best economies for residents... most of them are Republican states. The Officer Tatum Show is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SalemPodcastNetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.