The Movement Mentality Podcast with Missy Bunch Episode 03: Riding the Waves: A Journey Through Grief, Healing, and Authenticity

Hey, everyone! Welcome to the Movement Mentality Podcast. In today's episode, Dr. Abby Kramer joins the show to talk about her journey into finding alternative solutions to health imbalances, how emotions manifest in the body, allowing patients to feel heard, the steps it takes to achieve a goal, accepting the unexplainable, and showing up as your true self.

In this Episode:
[04:02] A bit about Dr. Abby.
[07:35] Becoming a chiropractor.
[15:06] Solving migraines.
[22:38] Emotions and the body.
[26:37] The power of being heard.
[28:56] Taking steps to achieve a goal.
[39:15] Learning to cope.
[45:41] Accepting the unexplainable.
[50:10] Dr. Abby's advice to her younger self.

Quotes:
"Everything matters." [25:48]
"We can't doctor ourselves." [43:07]
"Embrace authenticity sooner." [50:48]

About Dr. Abby
Dr. Abby Kramer is a Chiropractor and Holistic Physician, practicing both in Skokie, IL, and virtually around the world.

Through her personal experience of suffering from migraine headaches, chronic fatigue, and hormonal imbalances in her 20's, and being told time and time again that her symptoms were "normal" or "stress related", she sought alternative care. Once she realized that her symptoms were simply her body's way of communicating deep physical, mental, and emotional imbalances, true healing occurred.

Her unique combination of her specialties in chiropractic, nutrition, kinesiology, functional medicine, mind-body medicine, women's health, and holistic, preventative care has helped her patients live radically healthier lives.

Dr. Abby has been featured in various publications, including the American Chiropractic Association Journal of Rehabilitation, Bustle, Chiropractic Economics, DIY Active, E Health Radio Network, and The Huffington Post.

About Missy
Missy is a multi-certified movement therapist who has been educating and coaching for over 14 years.

As a young professional dancer, she battled many injuries over her career and one day she found someone who studied neurology (the study of the brain and nervous system). After one session with this person, her 4-year knee pain was completely gone. She knew she wanted to teach this approach to the world.

The importance of brain function and using the nervous system to rapidly "debug" movement patterns, decrease pain, and increase performance, has led her to teach and create lightning-fast improvements with people from all walks of life.