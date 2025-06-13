Send us a textJason Haddix, CEO of Arcanum Information Security, joins the MLSecOps Podcast to share his methods for assessing and defending AI systems.Full transcript, video, and links to episode resources available at https://mlsecops.com/podcast/holistic-ai-pentesting-playbook.Thanks for checking out the MLSecOps Podcast! Get involved with the MLSecOps Community and find more resources at https://community.mlsecops.com. Additional tools and resources to check out:Protect AI Guardian: Zero Trust for ML Models Recon: Automated Red Teaming for GenAI Protect AI’s ML Security-Focused Open Source Tools LLM Guard Open Source Security Toolkit for LLM Interactions Huntr - The World's First AI/Machine Learning Bug Bounty Platform
AI Agent Security: Threats & Defenses for Modern Deployments
Researchers Yifeng (Ethan) He and Peter Rong join host Madi Vorbrich to break down their paper "Security of AI Agents." They explore real-world AI agent threats, like session hijacks and tool-based jailbreaks, and share practical defenses, from sandboxing to agent-to-agent protocols.Full transcript with links to resources available at https://mlsecops.com/podcast/ai-agent-security-threats-defenses-for-modern-deployments
Autonomous Agents Beyond the Hype
Part 2 with Gavin Klondike dives into autonomous AI agents—how they really work, the attack paths they open, and practical defenses like least-privilege APIs and out-of-band auth. A must-listen roadmap for anyone building—or defending—the next generation of AI applications.Full transcript with links to resources available at https://mlsecops.com/podcast/autonomous-agents-beyond-the-hype
Beyond Prompt Injection: AI’s Real Security Gaps
In Part 1 of this two-part MLSecOps Podcast, Principal Security Consultant Gavin Klondike joins Dan and Marcello to break down the real threats facing AI systems today. From prompt injection misconceptions to indirect exfiltration via markdown and the failures of ML Ops security practices, Gavin unpacks what the industry gets wrong—and how to fix it.Full transcript with links to resources available at https://mlsecops.com/podcast/beyond-prompt-injection-ais-real-security-gaps
What’s Hot in AI Security at RSA Conference 2025?
What's really hot at RSA Conference 2025? MLSecOps Community Manager Madi Vorbrich sits down with Protect AI Co‑Founder Daryan "D" Dehghanpisheh for a rapid rundown of must‑see sessions, booth events, and emerging AI‑security trends—from GenAI agents to zero‑trust AI and million‑model scans. Use this episode to build a bullet‑proof RSA agenda before you land in San Francisco.Full transcript with links to resources available at https://mlsecops.com/podcast/whats-hot-in-ai-security-at-rsa-conference-2025
Welcome to The MLSecOps Podcast, presented by Protect AI. Here we explore the world of machine learning security operations, a.k.a., MLSecOps. From preventing attacks to navigating new AI regulations, we'll dive into the latest developments, strategies, and best practices with industry leaders and AI experts. Sit back, relax, and learn something new with us today.Learn more and get involved with the MLSecOps Community at https://bit.ly/MLSecOps.