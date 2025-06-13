Beyond Prompt Injection: AI’s Real Security Gaps

In Part 1 of this two-part MLSecOps Podcast, Principal Security Consultant Gavin Klondike joins Dan and Marcello to break down the real threats facing AI systems today. From prompt injection misconceptions to indirect exfiltration via markdown and the failures of ML Ops security practices, Gavin unpacks what the industry gets wrong—and how to fix it.