The Masters: Fore Please! Now Driving...

Episode 3: Wednesday at the Masters with Jim Nantz, Jordan Spieth and Claire Rogers
It's Wednesday at the Masters, a day of fun and family at the Par 3 Contest. Host Marty Smith is here to preview the 89th Masters Tournament. Jim Nantz, the voice of the Masters, joins Marty to talk about the emotions that Augusta National evokes and the players he expects to excel this week. Claire Rogers joins Marty in the Fore Please studio to share how the magic of Augusta National has helped her form a special bond with her father. Finally, Marty strolls down hole No. 18 with Jordan Spieth to talk about Jordan’s Masters victory 10 years ago.
--------
35:58
Episode 2: Tuesday at the Masters with SVP and Neil Schuster
With the sun shining on Masters Tuesday, host Marty Smith previews the week ahead with some of the sharpest minds in golf. Scott Van Pelt, ESPN anchor and commentator, discusses one of his most cherished locations at Augusta National Golf Club on the Par 3 Course. Marty also speaks to Neil Schuster, member of the No Laying Up podcast, who gives his assessment of the top contenders' chances in the days ahead. They also discuss their own takes on the infamous Masters concessions offerings.
--------
41:14
Episode 1: Masters Week Begins
As Masters week begins, Fore Please! Now Driving... returns to take you inside the hallowed grounds of Augusta National. Host Marty Smith speaks with two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer ahead of his 41st and final Masters. Gabby Herzig joins Marty in the studio to discuss her experiences at Augusta National and which players to watch this week. Finally, Marty heads to Amen Corner to speak with Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Carla Bernat Escuder, who reflects on becoming the fifth Spaniard to win at Augusta National.
--------
52:00
Episode 7: The 88th Masters Champion is Crowned
Under the heat of the Augusta sun, Scottie Scheffler wins the 88th Masters in resounding fashion. In the final episode of this season of Fore Please! Now Driving..., Smylie Kaufman joins Marty Smith in the studio to discuss this enthralling final day, along with the week's most captivating storylines.
Thank you for listening to Fore Please! Now Driving... and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.
--------
19:30
Episode 6: Moving Day Sets the Final Stage
On a Masters Saturday that challenged the field, a group of three Americans rose to the top of the leader board. Andrew Cotter, renowned BBC golf reporter, joins host Marty Smith in the studio to unpack an enthralling Saturday at the Masters. Then, one of Georgia's newest residents, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, speaks about his new venture owning a golf course. Finally, Mexican soccer star, Miguel Layún is left speechless as he breaks down his first experience at Augusta National.
The official Masters Podcast invites patrons and fans to follow along as host Marty Smith explores Tournament storylines and visits with notable guests from the worlds of sport, entertainment and pop-culture. Episodes published daily from Augusta National Golf Club and the 2025 Masters Tournament.