The Masters: Fore Please! Now Driving...

Episode 3: Wednesday at the Masters with Jim Nantz, Jordan Spieth and Claire Rogers

It's Wednesday at the Masters, a day of fun and family at the Par 3 Contest. Host Marty Smith is here to preview the 89th Masters Tournament. Jim Nantz, the voice of the Masters, joins Marty to talk about the emotions that Augusta National evokes and the players he expects to excel this week. Claire Rogers joins Marty in the Fore Please studio to share how the magic of Augusta National has helped her form a special bond with her father. Finally, Marty strolls down hole No. 18 with Jordan Spieth to talk about Jordan’s Masters victory 10 years ago.