Lionel Messi - arguably the greatest footballer of all time - is now an Inter Miami player and the biggest asset MLS has ever had. Over this three-part series, ...
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Part Three - Leaving a Legacy
    In the third and final episode of this documentary series, presenter Mike Zimmermann explores the legacy that Lionel Messi will leave behind. Matt Slater explains the motives behind the Saudi Pro League, and why Messi turned down nearly half $1 billion annually in favor of Major League Soccer. The relationship between Messi and Inter Miami started back in 2018 — Paul Tenorio takes us through the initial interest from Miami, the inner workings of a contract that includes equity and profit-sharing from Apple and Adidas, and how Messi will change Major League Soccer, both on the field and off. With MLS and Apple partnered for the next 10 years, a broadcast deal worth $2.5 billion, Richard Deitsch describes Lionel Messi's arrival in the US as "a massive catalyst" for Apple's soccer coverage and the media landscape. You'll also hear from Andrés Cantor, legendary Telemundo Deportes broadcaster, about how Messi is viewed in Argentina leading up to the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup, both being played in the United States. Produced by Mike Zimmermann.
    7/24/2023
    28:11
  • Part Two - Coming to America
    In the second episode of this documentary series, presenter Mike Zimmermann explores what Lionel Messi’s arrival will mean for American Soccer. Pablo Maurer looks back at the stars who have tried to crack the USA, while Felipe Cardenas looks ahead to how Messi and Inter Miami will attempt to build on this. You'll also hear from Ex-MLS players Bradley Wright-Phillips and Nedum Onuoha, who talk us through playing Soccer in the States, and how they think the Argentine will fit in. Produced by Jay Beale.
    7/24/2023
    27:57
  • Part One - Becoming the GOAT
    Welcome to the Making of Messi, our new three-part narrative series.  Following in the footsteps of former stars of the footballing world like Pele, David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi is attempting to crack the US with his move to Inter Miami. The Argentine has won it all in domestic and international football over a glittering career at Barcelona, PSG and for his country, Argentina. In the first episode of this audio documentary series, presenter Mike Zimmermann takes us on the journey of Messi becoming, in many people’s eyes, the greatest of all-time, or GOAT. We go back to Messi’s roots in Rosario, Argentina, hearing from Felipe Cardenas on his early years, Pol Ballus provides insight on his 20-year spell at Barcelona, and Tom Williams recounts his time at PSG. James Horncastle assesses his international career, which reached its peak in that epic 2022 World Cup win in Qatar. You’ll also hear from Michael Cox on Messi the footballer, and Nick Miller on the Messi the man, and the money. Produced by Mike Stavrou.
    7/24/2023
    35:52

About The Making of Messi

Lionel Messi - arguably the greatest footballer of all time - is now an Inter Miami player and the biggest asset MLS has ever had. Over this three-part series, The Athletic details why Messi is deemed as the GOAT in almost every department, his complex relationship with Argentina and the nuances of the unique deal that brought him to Florida. Featuring interviews with the likes of Bradley Wright-Phillips and Nedum Onuoha, as well as leaning on the expertise of Athletic writers from both sides of the Atlantic. Initially homed on The Athletic's soccer documentary feed Go Deeper: https://podfollow.com/godeeper Artwork illustration credits: Marcus Marritt
