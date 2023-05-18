We are "The Last Americans Podcast", with your hosts Chris, Dave, and Greg. We welcome you to this show where we discuss everything from aliens and spo... More
Target To Become Bud Light 2.0?
Target To Become Bud Light 2.0?

Target is seeing lots of backlash as of late over their recent trans products. Target has found itself in hot water again over its gay pride collection, this time because of its partnership with a controversial designer. Social media users were angered to discover that Abprallen's designer Eric Carnell is an outspoken Satanist whose brand features occult imagery and messages like "Satan respects pronouns." Some Southern Target stores were forced by the corporation to move LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer "outrage" to avoid a "Bud Light situation."
5/24/2023
1:03:10
How Far Would You Go To Preserve Youth?
How Far Would You Go To Preserve Youth?

The guys open the show with a strange story about Multi-millionaire Bryan Johnson attempting to slow down the ageing process through blood transfusions.then we jump into a story about the driver of a U-Haul truck that barreled into a security area near the White House has been arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president — as a Nazi swastika flag was retrieved from the vehicle... Then we start connecting dots that lead us to think something big might be build up.
5/23/2023
1:02:37
Is This The End Of Mexico City!?
Is This The End Of Mexico City!?

The FBI just got caught in yet more massive, outrageous FISA abuses. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court is "shocked, shocked" that the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to ravage the privacy of vast numbers of Americans.For each American the FISA court permitted the FBI to target, the bureau illicitly surveilled almost 1,000 additional Americans.And some rumbling going down in Mexico, Millions are told to get ready to evacuate as one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes in Mexico is set to erupt with smoke, ash and molten rock already spewing into the sky grounding planes forcing nearby schools to close.
5/22/2023
55:29
We are "The Last Americans Podcast", with your hosts Chris, Dave, and Greg. We welcome you to this show where we discuss everything from aliens and sports to politics and hotrods. We are family men and close friends who have had the privilege to grow up in a generation that is considered to be the last true Americans. Back when kids were kids and we played outside. When we weren't afraid to get dirty and drank from the hose. But have also grown up in the introduction of technology, and the arrival of the internet. We are the last Americans
