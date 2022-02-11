Fueled by art, sexuality, playfulness, adventure, and imagination, Rose & Dayv Caraway will arouse your senses with libidinous tales of love, loss, action, adve... More
The Classical Education of a Modern Man by Malin James
A young man gets his final lesson from teacher in... Featured in In Medias Res: You in the Midst of Things Edited by Rose Caraway
4/17/2023
53:22
Wayward Drift by Allen Dusk
Wayward Drift by Allen Dusk Give the gift of fantasy! Erotica For Men and the Women Who Love Them 25 Bold Sex Stories Featured in The Sexy Librarian's Dirty 30 vol. 1
11/26/2022
33:00
Keyword Search by Shayna York
69 sexy stories!!! Shayna York is the naughty alter ego of a 40-something woman from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She believes that the key to enjoying intimacy and sexual pleasure lies in understanding ourselves and getting into the right headspace. She writes characters who find something missing within themselves, allowing them to reach ecstasy.
11/14/2022
18:36
Wolf Witch by Rose Caraway
WOLF WITCH by Rose Caraway From the Archive Cucks Don't Lie by Rose Caraway Zombie by Rose Caraway Feral by Rose Caraway
11/2/2022
1:00:05
The Red Slip Dress by Suzanne Jeffries
Let's play!!! Suzanne Jefferies is an award-winning erotica and romance author, based in South Africa. @suzannjefferies
Fueled by art, sexuality, playfulness, adventure, and imagination, Rose & Dayv Caraway will arouse your senses with libidinous tales of love, loss, action, adventure, romance, suspense, horror, science fiction, paranormal, and fantasy. Brimming with limitless creativity and moxie these erotic stories are sure to seduce your thoughts and leave you and your partner(s) wanting more! This show is for adults only.