The Justin Hunte Podcast

Justin Hunte
Life Through The Lens of Hip Hop.  Justin Hunte's expansive resume covers banking, journalism, television, and music marketing. His career began in investment ...
Available Episodes

  • Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny Dominate Billboard Charts
    Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny Dominate Billboard Charts
    --------  
    28:56
  • A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty. Here Are The Details.
    A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty. Here Are The Details.
    --------  
    29:54
  • CULTURE UNITED 6: w/ @effectiveimmediatelylive @CurtissKingTV @WeLoveHipHopNetwork416 @Wayno119
    CULTURE UNITED 6: w/ @effectiveimmediatelylive @CurtissKingTV @WeLoveHipHopNetwork416 @Wayno119
    --------  
    2:20:36
  • Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Symbolism & Other Things You Might've Missed
    Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Symbolism & Other Things You Might've Missed
    --------  
    42:36
  • Kendrick Lamar's First Interview Since GNX | Reaction
    Kendrick Lamar's First Interview Since GNX | Reaction
    --------  
    54:20

About The Justin Hunte Podcast

Life Through The Lens of Hip Hop.  Justin Hunte's expansive resume covers banking, journalism, television, and music marketing. His career began in investment banking where he was a VP at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch. He later became HipHopDX’s editor-in-chief, served as Director of Content & Strategic Marking at EMPIRE, and produced three seasons of A&E's Court Cam. His thought-provoking videos attract millions, prompting branding partnerships with Brisk Bodega, Simple Mobile, Honda, and Lexus. He also debated at the prestigious Oxford Union, arguing that William Shakespeare is more culturally relevant than Kanye West. Hunte consults several premiere artists and brands in tech and entertainment. Iin his spare time, he is an LA Mission Ambassador where he dedicates hours to helping the houseless community.
