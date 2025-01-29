Powered by RND
The Joe Reis Show

Joe Reis
The official podcast of tech/data nerd and "recovering data scientist" Joe Reis. He provides refreshingly candid thoughts on the world of technology and data. E...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 223
  • Remco Broekmans - Data Modeling, Data Vault, and More
    Remco Broekmans and I chat about data modeling and the business, Data Vault, and using AI to accelerate data modeling.
    --------  
    1:11:17
  • Freestyle Fridays - Bridge Skills w/ Eevamaija Virtanen
    It's Friday and Eevamaija Virtanen and I are hanging out at Data Day Texas in Austin. In this episode, we chat about her upcoming talk, "Bridge Skills."
    --------  
    26:42
  • Chip Huyen - AI Engineering, Agents, and More
    Chip Huyen joins me to chat about AI Engineering, AI Agents, and much more.
    --------  
    45:25
  • Jamie Davidson - Modern Data Modeling
    Jamie Davidson (Chief Product Officer at Omni, Former VP of Product at Looker) joins me to chat about "modern" data modeling, going from a startup to Google and back to a startup, and much more. Omni: https://omni.co/
    --------  
    51:07
  • Carly Taylor & Ghalib Suleiman - Dealing with Burnout
    Burnout is a big topic right now. Carly Taylor and Ghalib Suleiman join me to chat about burnout and ways to deal with it.
    --------  
    49:13

About The Joe Reis Show

The official podcast of tech/data nerd and "recovering data scientist" Joe Reis. He provides refreshingly candid thoughts on the world of technology and data. Each week, he broadcasts from somewhere in the world, sometimes ranting solo or with the smartest people in the business.
