Burnout is a big topic right now. Carly Taylor and Ghalib Suleiman join me to chat about burnout and ways to deal with it.

Jamie Davidson (Chief Product Officer at Omni, Former VP of Product at Looker) joins me to chat about "modern" data modeling, going from a startup to Google and back to a startup, and much more. Omni: https://omni.co/

It's Friday and Eevamaija Virtanen and I are hanging out at Data Day Texas in Austin. In this episode, we chat about her upcoming talk, "Bridge Skills."

Remco Broekmans and I chat about data modeling and the business, Data Vault, and using AI to accelerate data modeling.

About The Joe Reis Show

The official podcast of tech/data nerd and "recovering data scientist" Joe Reis. He provides refreshingly candid thoughts on the world of technology and data. Each week, he broadcasts from somewhere in the world, sometimes ranting solo or with the smartest people in the business.