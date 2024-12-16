The Intentional Household: A LifeCraft Podcast

Episode 21- Five Ideas for a Household Christmas

Christmas stands out as perhaps the most significant annual opportunity to craft a certain kind of life in our home. It’s when we show ourselves and those around us who we really are and want to be. Join John and Sofia as they share specific ideas for making your household’s observance of Christmas an extraordinary expression of life.For more ideas on how to make your household flourish this Christmas including Christmas carol resources, Advent calendar DIY's, read-alouds on Spotify, Sofia's list of favourite Christmas stories, and more - head over to Sofia's Corner on our website!Sofia references the book: A Certain Small Shepherd by Rebecca Caudill and illustrated by William du Bois.Also, feel free to join us LIVE for our LifeCraft reading group as we discuss Hilaire Belloc's A Remaining Christmas. Sign up at Live Readings - LifeCrafthttps://life-craft.org/