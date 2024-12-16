The Intentional Household: A LifeCraft Podcast

Christmas stands out as perhaps the most significant annual opportunity to craft a certain kind of life in our home. It’s when we show ourselves and those around us who we really are and want to be. Join John and Sofia as they share specific ideas for making your household’s observance of Christmas an extraordinary expression of life.For more ideas on how to make your household flourish this Christmas including Christmas carol resources, Advent calendar DIY's, read-alouds on Spotify, Sofia's list of favourite Christmas stories, and more - head over to Sofia's Corner on our website!Sofia references the book: A Certain Small Shepherd by Rebecca Caudill and illustrated by William du Bois.Also, feel free to join us LIVE for our LifeCraft reading group as we discuss Hilaire Belloc's A Remaining Christmas. Sign up at Live Readings - LifeCrafthttps://life-craft.org/
51:00
Episode 20 - Preparing your Home for Christmas: Decorating with a Purpose
It’s about so much more than keeping up with the neighbors. Decorating our home at Christmas can be an essential part of a deeper preparation for the holy days and so also a great tool in the art of crafting the good life in our home. Join John and Sofia in reflecting on the amazing fruits a deeper approach to decorating can have for us and our loved ones, at Christmas and all year.Be sure to head over to Sofia's Corner on our website for a downloadable Advent Calendar, instructions on how to make an Advent Wreath, a Christmas Carol resource download, and more!https://life-craft.org/
57:25
Episode 19 - Singing in the Home: Is it Essential?
It was once so ordinary that people couldn’t picture life without it. Singing together is a basic form of shared life in the home, and Sofia argues it is a wonderful part of God’s plan for the household. Join us as we discuss overcoming fears and objections and offer practical tips for recovering this precious lost art. Also, check out our downloadable recordings at Sofia’s Corner so you can get started in your home!https://life-craft.org/
50:20
Episode 18 - Beyond Interior Design: Seeking a Better Plan for Our Home with Paige Rien
Interior design matters. Given our bodily nature, the spaces in our home have significant influence on life-in-the-home. Paige Rien, an author and designer who had five seasons on HGTV on a top-rated show, combines the best of design with a counter-cultural philosophy rooted in the mission of the Christian home. Join me and Paige in discussing how the tools of design can serve beauty, truth, and goodness.https://life-craft.org/
1:17:40
Episode 17 - Why Good Food Matters: Eating Healthy to Renew Homelife
What we eat is a major determinant of our bodily health and much more. The right approach to food nourishes us in many ways and is a central feature of a flourishing household. Join Sofia and me in discussing just how food can be an ‘instrument’ of crafting a truly good life in our home. Features suggestions from Wendell Berry and our own kitchen.https://life-craft.org/
About The Intentional Household: A LifeCraft Podcast
Take a deep dive into radical renewal of homelife, from crafting the personal relationships at its heart, to everything from planting time to porch time to prayer time.Join John Cuddeback, and his friends, colleagues, and other guests in seeking timeless wisdom for life in our time.