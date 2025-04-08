#163: Feeling Desirable When The World Says You're Ugly (Guided Workshop)
How do we believe in our worth, when the world around you is spiritually low-consciousness and operates on beauty standards? Let's keep it real today- In this "workshop style" episode, I'm guiding you through the fine line between what's "reality", and what a new shifting perspective on beauty is. We'll explore four powerful journal prompts to help you tell the difference between real beauty and aesthetics, craving attention vs. craving connection, and how to find peace in being truly loved for who you are.
25:53
#162: Absent Father/ Depressed Mother Dynamic (The "Double Wound")
When you lost your father's love, you also lost your mother. In today's mind-blowing episode, I break down the unique dynamic of having an absent father and a depressed mother at the same time. I discuss how this "double wound" impacts your body, mind, and spirit, and how to break free from these painful patterns.
18:54
#161: Can't Connect With Your Inner Child? 4 Unconscious Blocks You're Facing
Struggling to make a "connection" to your Inner Child, or perhaps you visualize an empty room or nothing at all? These four common mental blocks might be unconsciously getting in the way (Reason #3 is especially meaningful)! Not to worry, Gloria to the rescue! In this episode, I break it all down for you.
16:08
#160: Emotionally Immature Parents: The 5 Icky Signs
Did your parents "throw tantrums", play the victim, or act more immature and childish than you? In this revealing episode, I break down the 5 telltale signs that you had "emotionally immature parents" so that you can begin healing from your childhood! I also structure some guidance on how to set boundaries with immature or narcissistic parents using the Feel, Heal, Attract framework.Timestamps:00:00 Introduction to Emotionally Immature Parents 04:32 Signs of Emotionally Immature Parents 12:32 Impact on Adult Relationships 21:58 Healing and Moving Forward 28:48 Setting Boundaries with Emotionally Immature Parents 32:03 Conclusion and Call to Action
36:21
#159: Strong Women: Receive Love Without Guilt!
"I'm tired of being strong! I secretly wish someone else would take care of ME!" Today, we delve into the true, hidden, "guilty" desires of strong, independent women who secretly fantasize about being loved and nurtured in a relationship. But the BIG question remains- How do we begin to let go of control? And how did this pattern come from "parentification" in your childhood?
Timestamps:01:03 Personal Updates and Behind the Scenes01:54 The Burdens of "Strong, Responsible Women"03:15 Self-Reflection Checklist07:58 The Root Cause: Parentification11:59 Vulnerability Makes You Beautiful!17:31 Real-Life Success Story: Kirsta's Transformation21:26 Invitation to Free Live Training23:16 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
The #1 rated podcast on Inner Child Healing 💜 Join award-winning therapist & healing coach Gloria Zhang, who shares weekly tips & tools to go from toxic to healthy relationships, heal childhood trauma, and manifest an abundant life! Grab your tissues and dance shoes as you explore a heartwarming (and sometimes laugh-out-loud hilarious) healing journey.