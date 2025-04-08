#159: Strong Women: Receive Love Without Guilt!

"I'm tired of being strong! I secretly wish someone else would take care of ME!" Today, we delve into the true, hidden, "guilty" desires of strong, independent women who secretly fantasize about being loved and nurtured in a relationship. But the BIG question remains- How do we begin to let go of control? And how did this pattern come from "parentification" in your childhood?👑 Register for my new FREE live workshop: "Heal The Girl, Awaken the Queen"In this brand new 90-minute experience I've created for you, we are:Healing the wounded inner girl that's repeating painful cycles in your romantic relationshipsGetting that delicious, Queen Treatment from an adoring partner... All without feeling guilty!Timestamps:01:03 Personal Updates and Behind the Scenes01:54 The Burdens of "Strong, Responsible Women"03:15 Self-Reflection Checklist07:58 The Root Cause: Parentification11:59 Vulnerability Makes You Beautiful!17:31 Real-Life Success Story: Kirsta's Transformation21:26 Invitation to Free Live Training23:16 Conclusion and Final Thoughts________________________________________MENTIONED IN PODCAST:👑 Register for my new FREE live workshop: "Heal The Girl, Awaken the Queen"Book A Free Healthy Relationship Breakthrough Call: Learn to see if the Soulmate program is right for you by booking a free call here._____________________________________WAS THIS HELPFUL?I'd be so grateful if you could take a moment to follow, leave a 5-star rating, and download a few more episodes. As a gift of gratitude, we'll send you my Inner Child Starter Kit if you leave a 5-star review and share what you love about the show. 🎁 To claim your gift, submit your review screenshot to this link: bygloriazhang.com/reviews