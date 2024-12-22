We reach the Big 1-5-0, in which I discuss the venerable history of mRNA vaccines, from the 1960s to the present, from a chemical point of view. We hear of transferring mRNA into cells, then transferring anti-viral mRNA into cells. There are a variety of mRNA vaccines under study--not merely COVID, but flu, RSV, and even cancer treatments. Patreon supporters may download a supplemental sheet with diagrams of some of the biochemical systems I describe.Support the show Support my podcast at https://www.patreon.com/thehistoryofchemistry Tell me how your life relates to chemistry! E-mail me at [email protected] Get my book, O Mg! How Chemistry Came to Be, from World Scientific Publishing, https://www.worldscientific.com/worldscibooks/10.1142/12670#t=aboutBook
149: It's the Kosher Thing
In this episode we touch on how chemistry has directly influenced religion. Our example is how knowledge of chemistry affected a rabbi's decision to allow a certain brand of carbonated beverage to claim that it is kosher, that is, fit to be ingested by Jews who follow traditional Jewish laws and customs regarding food.
148: The New Electronics
What if we could make flexible electronics for clothing or medical sensors? We examine the history of this quest from the 1990s onward, focusing on liquid-metal electronics. We explore what that means, the pros and cons, and how it might work. Then we talk about creating electronic components using wood (really!), which began in the 2010s, ranging from wooden batteries to wooden transistors.
147: Good to the Last Drop
The history of chemistry in water microdroplets is discussed. We start with the observation by R. Graham Cooks that certain chemical reactions went faster inside ultra-small droplets of liquid relative to beaker-sized amounts. We examine the years-long arguments between Dick Zare and Himanshu Mishra over peroxide formation in microdroplets. We talk a bit about some reasons why reactions may go differently in tiny drops versus bulk amounts, and counter-arguments.
146: Electrical Switch
In this episode we examine the history of non-lithium batteries. We talk of changing the anode material and cathode material, whether separately or together. This involves changing the graphite anode to silicon, changing to sulfur anodes, air-based cathodes, different solvent molecules to assist transport of lithium ions, and even calcium batteries. Finally we discuss the flow battery, invented way back in the 19th century, but being revived for batteries that can be stationary.
