The High Ground - Episode 19 - CW5 Wesley Dohogn - Command Chief Warrant Officer, USASMDC

The High Ground podcast - Episode 19 - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Dohogn, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Command chief warrant officer, talks about his his background and how he came to join the Army, his early career as a Short Range Air Defense Artillery - Soldier and NCO, and his decision to become a technical warrant officer. He also talks about the role warrant officers play in the Army, current and upcoming news of interest within the warrant officer cohort both across the Army and within SMDC, and a little about where his mind is as the command’s most senior warrant officer and member of the three-person command team with Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler and Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, a role relatively new to him and many command chief warrant officers throughout the Army. Released November 20, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.