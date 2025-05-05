The High Ground Podcast - Episode 22 - John Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Command Sergeant Major, and Master Sergeant Daniel Huddleston, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence Senior Enlisted Leader discuss the origin and details of the Army's recently announced 40D MOS (Space Operations Specialist). Released May 23, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey
--------
40:10
The High Ground - Episode 21 – Army Space Training Strategy
The High Ground Podcast - Episode 21 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense School Commandant, COL(p) Donald Brooks, and Chief of the school’s Space Training Division, Rob Marquez, discuss the origin, changes, and scope of the recently released Army Space Training Strategy, and Army space training - in general. Far from a niche subject limited to Army space professionals, the ASTS and space training applies to Soldiers and units from the lowest tactical levels to corps. Originally recorded December 2024. Released March12, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey
--------
24:41
The High Ground - Episode 20 - LTG Daniel Karbler - USASMDC-CG and Commander JFCC-IMD
The High Ground podcast - Episode 20 - In recognition of his pending retirement after 36 years of military service and his fourth anniversary as the commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, The High Ground podcast team had the opportunity to speak with Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler.
To begin, The High Ground team and LTG Karbler guide listeners through his developmental years as a youth through some three and a half decades of service, many of which closely paralleled the development and combat deployment of the Patriot Air Defense System. Karbler also highlights his first and long-term exposure to the Army space enterprise, and other key moments throughout his Army service, both serious and some not-so-serious. Released December 14, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
--------
26:53
The High Ground - Episode 19 - CW5 Wesley Dohogn - Command Chief Warrant Officer, USASMDC
The High Ground podcast - Episode 19 - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Dohogn, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Command chief warrant officer, talks about his his background and how he came to join the Army, his early career as a Short Range Air Defense Artillery - Soldier and NCO, and his decision to become a technical warrant officer.
He also talks about the role warrant officers play in the Army, current and upcoming news of interest within the warrant officer cohort both across the Army and within SMDC, and a little about where his mind is as the command’s most senior warrant officer and member of the three-person command team with Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler and Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, a role relatively new to him and many command chief warrant officers throughout the Army. Released November 20, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
--------
32:00
The High Ground - Episode 18 - 100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD) 20th Anniversary
The High Ground Podcast - Episode 18 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Groundbased Midcourse Defense) celebrates their 20th anniversary, October, 2023. In recognition of this historic event The High Ground interviewed four of its earliest members and leaders to better understand the significance and complexity of standing up this one-of-a-kind unit, charged with defending the nation against the threat of nuclear armed, intercontinental ballistic missiles. Released October 30, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
"The High Ground" is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Produced at USASMDC Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, content is provided by SMDC Public Affairs assets across the globe.