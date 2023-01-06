The Great indoors is a celebration of all things interiors and everything you need to know about making your house a home. In each episode, TV presenter and des...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 122
118: Why the British have the best taste: Interview with Anglophile and designer Jonathan Adler
Kate and Sophie sit down to drink tea with renowned designer, ceramicist and founder of a
global brand, Jonathan Adler. Through the cacophony of teacup clinkage, Jonathan shares
his esteemed knowledge for all things design. While growing up in New Jersey and based in
New York, he has a strong passion for British crafts and architecture which has heavily
influenced his work. A potter at his core Jonathan’s Modern American Glamour aesthetic
has spiralled out to from cups to cushions, then onto sofas for the cushions, as he slowly
grows his global empire personifying irreverent luxury. He brings a felling of joy to
everything he does, and he was a delight to interview. Enjoy.
You can visit Jonathan’s new store at 91 Pelham St London SW7 2NJ
Visit Jonathan’s online store https://uk.jonathanadler.com or follow him on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/jonathanadler/
Follow Kate and Sophie on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/mad_about_the_house/
https://www.instagram.com/sophierobinsoninteriors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/29/2023
38:18
117: Bedroom Special - The Secrets to Designing the Perfect Night's Sleep
In this episode Kate and Sophie take a deep dive under the duvet to unpick how
bedroom design can contribute to optimum rest and recuperation. With more data coming
out every year on the importance of sleep to our health, happiness and longevity, it’s time
to plump your pillows and get serious. While Kate likes to be cocooned in a tonal blend of
cosy colours, Sophie has just redecorated her bedroom in an acid bright maximalist
wallpaper complete with geometric striped headboard. Sweet dreams or a psychedelic
nightmare?
Thanks to our sponsors Naturalmat for supporting the podcast. To learn more about
Naturalmat’s organic beds and mattresses or pick up some fabric samples, head to their
website at naturalmat.co.uk, or visit one of their showrooms in London, Devon and the
Cotswolds. Listeners can receive 10% off their first order with Naturalmat, either online, in-
store or over the phone, by using the code GREATINDOORS10, valid until 31st August 2023.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/22/2023
33:51
116: Style Surgery: Imposter Syndrome and Your Questions Answered
In our monthly style surgery Kate and Sophie begin by pondering on the phenomena of Imposter Syndrome, and with her new dream kitchen installed, Sophie is left feeling like an imposter in her own home! Help is at hand for listeners design dilemmas with concerns over open plan versus broken plan, what to pair with a purple quartz worktop and how does one create an elegant and calming interior. And it’s this topic that has out hosts disagreeing agreeably.
Thanks to our sponsors Naturalmat for supporting the podcast
To learn more about Naturalmat's organic beds and mattresses, head to their website at naturalmat.co.uk, or visit one of their showrooms in London, Devon and the Cotswolds. Listeners can receive 10% off their first order with Naturalmat, either online, in-store or over the phone, by using the code GREATINDOORS10, valid until 31st August 2023.
To sign up to one of Sophie’s online interior design courses visit https://courses.sophierobinson.co.uk/
To join Kates interior online course hosted by Create Academy visit https://www.createacademy.com/courses/kate-watson-smyth
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/15/2023
39:48
115: Outdoor Living
Summer finally seems to have landed and on this week’s podcast Sophie and Kate discuss outdoor living. Kate is firmly of the opinion that you should take the indoors outdoors for true comfort. Kate wants armchairs, sofas and real crockery, while Sophie likes throwing a few rugs on the grass and a big pile of cushions.
Head to wherever you download your podcasts for a listen.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/8/2023
39:02
114: Micaela Sharp
In this week’s episode we discuss whether Sophie’s new kitchen will turn her into a master chef - does the kitchen maketh the cook? As the builders move into Kate’s Italian house, we learn what her plans are. And don’t miss our interview with tv presenter and upholsterer Micaela Sharp who reveals what it’s actually like to take part in a television competition where you never know if you will still be on the show from week to week and how you plan your life around filming when you’re not allowed to talk about what you are doing. We discuss the horrors of the comparison spiral, imposter syndrome and the importance of listening to your gut instinct. Tune in wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up to the Insiders Club to get an exclusive 20% discount on Micaela’s upholstery course for beginners. Join here www.thegreatindoorspodcast.com
@micaelasharpdesign
@mad_about_the_house
@sophierobinsoninteriors
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Great indoors is a celebration of all things interiors and everything you need to know about making your house a home. In each episode, TV presenter and designer Sophie Robinson and best-selling author and journalist Kate Watson-Smyth will discuss, debate and guide you through the top trends and hottest topics from the home front. So pull up a chair…