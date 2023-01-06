118: Why the British have the best taste: Interview with Anglophile and designer Jonathan Adler

Kate and Sophie sit down to drink tea with renowned designer, ceramicist and founder of a global brand, Jonathan Adler. Through the cacophony of teacup clinkage, Jonathan shares his esteemed knowledge for all things design. While growing up in New Jersey and based in New York, he has a strong passion for British crafts and architecture which has heavily influenced his work. A potter at his core Jonathan’s Modern American Glamour aesthetic has spiralled out to from cups to cushions, then onto sofas for the cushions, as he slowly grows his global empire personifying irreverent luxury. He brings a felling of joy to everything he does, and he was a delight to interview. Enjoy. You can visit Jonathan’s new store at 91 Pelham St London SW7 2NJ Visit Jonathan’s online store https://uk.jonathanadler.com or follow him on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jonathanadler/ Follow Kate and Sophie on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mad_about_the_house/ https://www.instagram.com/sophierobinsoninteriors/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices