The Gravy Train

The tragic life and enduring legacy of Toronto's crack-smoking mayor.
  • Introducing Paydirt: The Inside Story of Ontario's Greenbelt Scandal
    It was one of the strangest scandals in recent Canadian history, located right at the spot where the housing crisis collides with the climate crisis. From allegations of political corruption and  RCMP investigations to endangered species and Las Vegas massages.Every Monday for the next three weeks, The Big Story, in partnership with The Narwhal, will take you into the heart of the Greenbelt scandal that rocked Ontario, speaking to the people who broke the story and people who lived it. If you think you know what happened... you don't know it all.Series begins April 22 in The Big Story feed. Listen here. 
    2:08
  • 8: Legacy
    Toronto never got the chance to reelect Mayor Rob Ford. Nor did it get the chance to kick him out of office. It wasn’t the ending anyone wanted, it’s just what happened. And over the next few years, it would become clear just how profoundly Rob had changed politics, at home and around the world. The post 8: Legacy appeared first on The Gravy Train.
    42:39
  • 7: Rehab
    More than a year after the first stories about a ‘crack video’ broke, and months after the mayor admitted he’d tried the drug ‘during one of (his) drunken stupors’, Rob Ford admitted to the public that he had a substance abuse problem, and that he needed help. And he went to rehab. For a few weeks. Then he returned to the race for reelection. A race he very much expected to win. So Toronto had a choice. Four more years of this…or something else. The post 7: Rehab appeared first on The Gravy Train.
    44:37
  • 6: The Circus
    Mayor Rob Ford publicly admitted to smoking crack “in one of my drunken stupors” on Nov. 5, 2013. And then all hell broke loose. The post 6: The Circus appeared first on The Gravy Train.
    44:52
  • 5: Brazen
    The whole world was talking about whether or not Toronto’s mayor smoked crack. You might think that the mayor would change his behaviour following the headlines about his drug use. But he didn’t. We know this because the police were watching him with a secret investigation named Project Brazen II. The post 5: Brazen appeared first on The Gravy Train.
    39:33

