The Government Huddle with Brian Chidester

Colt Whittall, Chief Experience Officer for the United States Air Forces joins the show to discuss the importance of UX and CX in the military and how he is leveraging a data-driven model to drive change. Nate Aiken and Maryann Monroe, senior experience leaders at Maximus also join the conversation to discuss best practices around implementation and how to make these vital programs sustainable for the future.

Tom Scurlock, Regional Vice President for Federal, State & Local Government at Talend joins the show to discuss how he is seeing public sector organizations use data in innovative ways to drive decision-making and mission outcomes. We also talk about the influence that data can have on CX, how can leaders use AI to speed the manual tasks of data management, & why the Talend Trust Score™ is more than just a marketing term.

Gregg Mossburg, Senior Vice President at CGI Federal joins the show to give his perspective on how the overall federal market has evolved from a technology and cultural standpoint. We also discuss how he has managed to reinvent himself throughout his long career, ways CGI Federal is helping government organizations respond to consistently changing mission demands, and what is really surprising him in the market right now.

Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, former Pennsylvania Congressman and Under Secretary of the Army joins the show to discuss his involvement in Task Force Cyber and why military veterans can be the answer to our cybersecurity talent problem. We also discuss his career in the military, what he took from his experiences in Congress, and why service has been so important in his life and how he hopes to instill it in those around him as well.

Jennifer Ewbank, Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency for Digital Innovation joins the show to discuss what it’s like being a digital leader in such a covert organization and her strategy to modernize the agency. We also take a journey across her 35 year career in government and unpack some of the key lessons she has learned and advice she has for the next generation and discuss how she has overcome imposter syndrome as she has progressed in her roles.

About The Government Huddle with Brian Chidester

Welcome to The Government Huddle with Brian Chidester, powered by GovExec. My entire career has been dedicated to marketing in the government space. And in the beginning, I never cared about the WHY. I was completely focused on the HOW. It was all about the tactics, the analytics, the ROI… rinse and repeat. Then I decided, I wanted to understand these programs and technologies the same way our customers do. It opened up a whole new world for me. And that is what this show is about – “Aligning the WHY with the HOW” …taking a deep dive on current trends, making bold, educated predictions about the market, learning from expert guests and discovering innovative concepts on how to respond to all of this. So join us as we talk about all the things government marketers need to know about today, tomorrow and beyond.