The OptimalWork Podcast
The OptimalWork Podcast

OptimalWork
EducationSelf-Improvement
The OptimalWork Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • 250: Optimal Parenting VI: Your Questions, Answered
    #250: In this episode, Sharif Younes and Dr. Kevin Majeres field questions about parenting based on the previous episodes in the series. They address common concerns from parents, including how to rectify past mistakes, manage anxiety in children, and foster connections in large families. The conversation emphasizes that it's never too late to improve parenting practices and that modeling change can positively influence children. They provide practical strategies for parents to enhance their relationships with their children, regardless of their age or past parenting styles.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com
    --------  
    26:11
  • 249. Optimal Parenting V: Consistent Discipline
    #249: In this episode, Sharif Younes and Dr. Kevin Majeres focus on the essential role of discipline in effective parenting. They discuss the challenges parents face in setting and enforcing limits, and the importance of establishing clear expectations and consistent routines. The conversation highlights how discipline, when rooted in connection and guided by positive reinforcement, helps children develop self-control and responsibility. They also revisit the “1-2-3 Magic” method as a practical approach to managing misbehavior, emphasizing how consistent, calm discipline fosters long-term growth and character formation.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com
    --------  
    32:51
  • 248. Optimal Parenting IV: Teaching Family Ideals with Consistency
    #248: In this episode, Sharif Younes and Dr. Majeres discuss the third quality of Optimal Parenting: consistency. Regular routines, standards, and ideals—applied consistently—foster children's intrinsic motivation and emotional stability. The conversation also highlights the benefits of challenges and discomfort in family life, the role of best practices, and the impact of nutrition, sleep, and screen time on child development. The episode concludes by showing how consistency strikes a balance between laxity and rigidity in parenting, ensuring that higher ideals—not just outcomes—guide parenting and family practices.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com
    --------  
    32:28
  • 247. Optimal Parenting III: How to Build Real Confidence
    #247: In this episode, Sharif and Dr. Kevin Majeres delve into the second principle of Optimal Parenting: fostering and conveying confidence in your child’s ability to grow and thrive on challenge. They discuss the importance of skills and ideals, and practical strategies for parents, starting with real-life scenarios. The conversation highlights actionable takeaways for parents to implement in their daily interactions with their children, ultimately aiming to cultivate a love of learning and the ability to navigate challenges effectively.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com
    --------  
    34:45
  • 246. Optimal Parenting II: The Power of Connection
    #246: In this episode, Sharif and Dr. Kevin Majeres do a deep dive into the first principle of Optimal Parenting: the power of connection during challenging moments for children. They discuss the dynamics of dynorphin surges and how parents can help children navigate these emotional storms through bonding and validation. The conversation emphasizes the balance between being overly sensitive (enmeshed) and being too detached, advocating for a mindful middle ground approach to parenting that fosters resilience and growth in children.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com
    --------  
    27:25

About The OptimalWork Podcast

Hosted by Dr. Kevin Majeres and Sharif Younes, co-founders of OptimalWork, The OptimalWork Podcast will help you learn to challenge yourself in each hour of work according to your highest ideals. We discuss all aspects of Dr. Majeres's approach to work, which he developed in his private practice and teaches at Harvard Medical School, and show how it applies to everyday situations like professional work, study, sleep, and relationships. For personalized plans to help you put the ideas into practice, visit www.OptimalWork.com. Please send questions for discussion to [email protected].
EducationSelf-Improvement

