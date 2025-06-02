250: Optimal Parenting VI: Your Questions, Answered

#250: In this episode, Sharif Younes and Dr. Kevin Majeres field questions about parenting based on the previous episodes in the series. They address common concerns from parents, including how to rectify past mistakes, manage anxiety in children, and foster connections in large families. The conversation emphasizes that it's never too late to improve parenting practices and that modeling change can positively influence children. They provide practical strategies for parents to enhance their relationships with their children, regardless of their age or past parenting styles.Find more at https://OptimalWork.com