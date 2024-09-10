In part two of this collaboration with WNYC’s On The Media, Claudine Gay is accused of academic plagiarism, just days after giving testimony to Congress. The drip-drip of new allegations keeps the story in the headlines. It also reinforces critics’ allegation that Gay is a “diversity hire,” unworthy of the job. We hear from two of the writers who broke that news, and from a defender of Harvard’s diversity efforts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
34:09
The Harvard Plan Pt. 1: A President on Trial
In part one of this collaboration with WNYC’s On The Media, Claudine Gay’s history-making inauguration as Harvard’s first Black president in September 2023 is seen by many as an inspirational moment for the university. But by December 2023, that hope sours as her presidency becomes a proxy battleground for American culture wars After war breaks out in the Middle East, Gay struggles to navigate bitter campus protests over war, anti-semitism, free speech, and the proper role of the university. The tensions are on full display when Gay testifies under oath, providing legalistic answers to outraged members of Congress. Claudine Gay’s short tenure as Harvard’s 30th president, a job she started two days after the Supreme Court struck down Harvard’s program of race-based affirmative action, is seen by some as a symbol of what’s wrong with diversity efforts. It’s also a warning to all colleges and universities, who face a hostile incoming administration which has pledged to use its power to bring them into line.This series slows down the whipsaw chain of events to bring listeners direct eyewitness accounts of what happened, from professors, wealthy donors, and spiritual leaders.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
36:05
Coming soon: The Harvard Plan
Universities have become a battlefield in the American culture wars in a way that’s dramatic and new. In the past year, Congress subpoenaed and investigated the inner workings of private colleges for the first time; four ivy league presidents quit their jobs amid mounting pressure and many institutions rolled back their commitments to be welcoming places for all. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump campaigned to “reclaim” universities from the “Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” This series brings all of that into focus by examining the short, troubled tenure of Harvard’s 30th president, Claudine Gay. She started the job two days after the Supreme Court struck down Harvard’s program of race-based affirmative action. By the time Gay resigned, she had been tarred as a symbol of what’s wrong with diversity efforts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:00
Election Results: A Boston Globe Today Feature
Donald Trump is poised to become the 47th president of the United States after one of the most turbulent election cycles in modern history. So to make sense of it all, today we’re bringing you a special edition of Boston Globe Today, Boston Globe’s daily news show… I had the pleasure of hosting this post-election 2024 episode. Have a listen for some great analysis from some of the Boston Globe’s best political minds.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:58
Introducing - Emelia's Thing from NHPR
A young police officer unexpectedly finds herself back in New Hampshire, and she’s not the same person she was when she left. Something happened to her – to all of us. But for Officer Emelia Campbell, this thing still lives in her brain and her body.Lauren Chooljian of NHPR's Document team brings you Emelia’s story of survival and resilience in the wake of Jan. 6, 2021.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.