Food52
A weekly show from Food52's new podcast network, featuring all the uncut gems from the weekly "Genius Recipes" column and video series. Host Kristen Miglore spe... More
  • The Most Huggable Pasta Sauce | Francis Lam
    Referenced in this episode:The Silkiest Pasta Sauce From Any Veg You've Got (Food52)Pasta With Silkiest Eggplant Sauce from Francis LamGenius  Food52 Genius Recipes: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You CookGenius-Hunter Extra-Credit:Tune into Francis' various episodes on The Splendid Table PodcastSpecial thanks to listeners Devangi and Karen! Have a genius recipe you'd like to share? Tell us all about it at [email protected]
    5/4/2023
    21:06
  • Great-Grandma's Salsa Secret | Andrea Aliseda
    Referenced in this episode:Salsa Guille recipe from Andrea Aliseda  on Food52Additional writings by Andrea AlisedaGenius-Hunter Extra-Credit:Unlocking Nixtamal for EpicuriousHave a genius recipe you'd like to share? Tell us all about it at [email protected] to Mexico  by Andrea Aliseda (English Version)I close my eyes and see myself perched at the steps of an old cathedral the air, abundant and thick; a paradise for the senses, as I cradle calla lilies in the fold of my arms I have a little coffee to linger in the poetry of the bugambilias outside the home of the late Gael García Márquez, who rests in peace I devour my heart gushing of salsa amor as if it were a torta and lick my fingers savoring every last bite the united states doesn’t taste quite like this (Spanish Version )cierro los ojos, y me veo sentada en la entrada de un catedral el aire, pleno y lleno: un paraíso para el olfato arrullando flores de alcatraz entre mis brazos con un cafecito para echarle ojo a la poesía de la bugambilia, frente la casa del Don Gael García Márquez, que en paz descanse. mastico mi corazón, escurriendo de salsa amor como si fuera torta y me chupo los dedos de lo delicioso que está, en los estados unidos, no saben cocinar así.
    5/4/2023
    18:46
  • What Do Clementines Have to Do With Dodgeballs? | Brette Warshaw
    Referenced in this episode:What's the Difference?: Recreational Culinary Reference for the Curious and ConfusedGenius-Hunter Extra Credit:Sign up to receive Brette's newsletter each weekRead more by Brette on Food52Shout out Erin McDowell - Food52's Resident Baking BFF!Have a genius recipe you'd like to share? Tell me all about it at [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    17:01
  • 7 Women Who Changed the Way We Cook | Mayukh Sen
    Referenced in this episode:Mayukh's new book, Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in AmericaGenius-Hunter Extra Credit:This piece, written by Mayukh, is what encouraged Coconut & Sambal author Lara Lee to seek out Sri, and ask her to be her culinary mentorShe Was a Soul Food Sensation. Then, 19 Years Ago, She Disappeared.
    4/27/2023
    27:55
  • Why I Couldn't Quit the Farm | Matthew Raiford
    As someone who has tried (and oftentimes failed) to record and preserve her own family recipes, Kristen really connected with chefarmer-turned-author Matthew Raiford's mission to document the dishes and stories from his. For this week's Genius Session, Kristen goes behind the scenes with Matthew, as he shares his process of writing Bress 'n' Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer.Referenced in this episode:Bress 'n' Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation FarmerWatermelon Steak Salad With Heirloom Tomatoes & Sangria Vinaigrette recipeGenius-Hunter Extra-Credit:Peep this excerpt from the "Eart/Earth" chapterMatthew's Gullah Rice to make tonight  
    4/27/2023
    20:52

About The Genius Recipe Tapes

A weekly show from Food52's new podcast network, featuring all the uncut gems from the weekly "Genius Recipes" column and video series. Host Kristen Miglore speaks to the geniuses behind iconic recipes, and uncovers the recipes that changed the way we cook.
Podcast website

