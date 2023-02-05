Inspired by the true story of the Fox Sisters. This 9-episode swirling family epic (starring Carey Mulligan) follows the infamous mediums as they rise to fame i... More
Inspired by the true story of the Fox Sisters. This 9-episode swirling family epic (starring Carey Mulligan) follows the infamous mediums as they rise to fame in the 19th century when they begin conjuring up the dead... and inadvertently spawn a new religion: Spiritualism.
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Produced by Criminal Content and distributed by QCODE. Starring Carey Mulligan, Phoebe Tonkin, Mckenna Grace, and Christina Brucato. Directed by Shawn Christensen.
