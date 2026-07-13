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The Football Radar

Bradley Sutton
FootballSports
The Football Radar
Latest episode

113 episodes

  • The Football Radar

    Project Leadership: Managing Conflict, Culture, and Human Dynamics Ep113

    07/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    Why do some teams consistently thrive while others struggle despite having talented people? In this episode, we explore the human side of project leadership, examining how trust, communication, and organizational culture determine success in today's complex workplaces. We discuss the importance of psychological safety, transparent decision-making, and inclusive leadership in helping teams navigate conflict, uncertainty, and the challenges of hybrid and multicultural collaboration. The conversation also examines common leadership pitfalls, including ego-driven management, ineffective team-building initiatives, and communication breakdowns that silently erode performance. Using lessons from major organizational failures such as the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, we explore how the normalization of deviance, ignored warnings, and structural secrecy can lead to catastrophic outcomes when production pressures outweigh accountability. Combining leadership research, organizational psychology, and practical management strategies, this episode provides actionable insights for building resilient teams, fostering healthy workplace cultures, and leading projects with confidence in an increasingly complex world.
  • The Football Radar

    Maximizing Team Performance Through Psychological Safety and Metrics Ep112

    07/09/2026 | 23 mins.
    Discover how the world's best teams achieve outstanding performance by combining psychological safety, strong accountability, and data-driven leadership. In this episode, we explore why traditional KPIs often fail to measure what truly drives success and how the Input–Process–Output (IPO) model helps organizations build stronger, more innovative teams. Learn practical strategies to foster trust, encourage open communication, improve leadership coaching, strengthen collaboration, and create a culture where continuous learning and experimentation lead to sustainable business growth.
  • The Football Radar

    Mastering High-Performance Teams: Leadership and Dysfunction Frameworks Ep111

    07/06/2026 | 23 mins.
    earn how exceptional leaders build high-performance teams that thrive in complex and fast-changing environments. In this episode, we explore proven leadership frameworks from military leadership principles and Patrick Lencioni's Five Dysfunctions of a Team model. Discover practical strategies to build trust, create a shared vision, encourage healthy conflict, improve communication, strengthen accountability, and deliver outstanding team results. Whether you're a business leader, project manager, entrepreneur, or team coach, this episode provides actionable insights to transform any group into a cohesive, high-performing team
  • The Football Radar

    Rhythm and Rebellion: A History of Iconic Nightclubs Ep110

    07/01/2026 | 20 mins.
    How did a handful of legendary nightclubs transform music, fashion, and popular culture? In this episode, we journey through the history of the world's most influential entertainment venues, exploring how they became epicenters of artistic innovation, celebrity culture, and social change. From the glamour and excess of Studio 54 to the jazz brilliance of the Cotton Club during the Harlem Renaissance, we examine the venues that shaped generations of musicians, performers, and audiences. We also trace the influence of iconic British clubs such as Hammersmith Palais and Cream, whose pioneering sounds helped define modern dance music and nightlife culture. Beyond their music, these clubs reflected broader social movements, challenging conventions, launching careers, and creating spaces where creativity, rebellion, and self-expression flourished. This episode offers a fascinating look at the venues that forever changed the soundtrack of the twentieth century.
  • The Football Radar

    Global Sports and Lifestyle Rankings 2026 Ep109

    06/30/2026 | 19 mins.
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About The Football Radar
The Football Radar is a podcast dedicated to football fans who want the latest news, match analysis, and football insights.Each episode brings simple and clear football discussions for fans around the world.If you love football, this podcast is for you.Hosted by Bradley Sutton
Podcast website
FootballSports

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