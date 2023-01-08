Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
David Calder
David Calder presents the music he loves in The Folk Music Hour, with the aim of rekindling listeners' interest in acoustic music in the Anglo-American traditio...
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • The Folk Music Hour 30-07-2023 Mixtape 13
    Another lineup of great folk from a variety of talented artists from many different backgrounds.
    7/30/2023
    58:11
  • The Folk Music Hour 23-07-2023 Traditional Folk
    The genesis of traditional songs and what became of them is a sort of musical detective story that anyone can play.
    7/23/2023
    58:12
  • The Folk Music Hour 16-07-2023 W W Guthrie
    We honour the Oklahoma troubadour around the time of his July 14 birthday, playing his songs performed by his descendants and admirers
    7/16/2023
    58:24
  • The Folk Music Hour 09-07-2023 David Crosby
    Known for a career in rock, the late singer’s legacy of beautiful acoustic music has a contemporary folk feel.
    7/9/2023
    58:12
  • The Folk Music Hour 02-07-2023 More Covers
    A playlist of songs with that thing folk does so well - artists covering others’ songs in new ways.
    7/2/2023
    58:29

About The Folk Music Hour

David Calder presents the music he loves in The Folk Music Hour, with the aim of rekindling listeners' interest in acoustic music in the Anglo-American tradition, including NZ folk song, and world folk music such as that heard at WOMAD in New Plymouth's beautiful Brookland's Park. Almost all music has a folk origin: blues, jazz, rock and even so-called classical. As Big Bill Broonzy famously said - "all songs are folk songs; ain't never heard a horse sing!" Arguably the first Kiwi to make a living with a mandolin, David spent some of his musical life playing bluegrass, but was performing in the folk boom as early as 1964. He was playing in Europe and the UK in the 70's, dabbling in folk rock and pop in California in the 80's, and creating a country garden in the 90's and teaching children to read. These days, kind of retired, he is free to pursue any of the musical paths he loves: song-writing, tuition, and performance with guitar, piano, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, dulcimer, even bass; playing jazz, folk, blues and originals. Or to just kick back and listen to Bach or Grappelli ... He is a long-standing performer of NZ folk, and maintains a love affair with US old-time music nurtured since Doc Watson's LPs first made it to these shores. A natural entertainer since his debut on radio aged six, David thinks radio is the perfect performance medium.
