The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

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20 episodes
- Where the Fog has a Name
Observations from the Edge No. 1
written by Glenn Carlson
Show Notes
First in an occasional series of observations from Calvin the Fog.
Cast
Calvin the Fog -- Gavin Hammon
Recorded at WHAT! You Say Studios
Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
www.fogcitymysteries.com
- The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1
written by Glenn Carlson
Show Notes
When the soul of the city vanishes -- gift shop and all -- Park follows a trail of wealth, status, and kerning to the edge of known waters and a legend that might prove true.
Cast
Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
Eddie Mason -- John Parsons
Montgomery Van Ness -- Mark Atherlay
The Turk -- John Parsons
Senator Alvarado -- Melissa Hutchison
The Gondolier -- Mark Atherlay
Misty Richmond -- Terri Dien
Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay
Music by the Fog City Five
Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
www.fogcitymysteries.com
- The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1
written by Glenn Carlson
Show Notes
When the soul of the city vanishes -- gift shop and all -- Park follows a trail of wealth, status, and kerning to the edge of known waters and a legend that might prove true.
Cast
Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
Eddie Mason -- John Parsons
Montgomery Van Ness -- Mark Atherlay
The Turk -- John Parsons
Senator Alvarado -- Melissa Hutchison
The Gondolier -- Mark Atherlay
Misty Richmond -- Terri Dien
Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay
Music by the Fog City Five
Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
www.fogcitymysteries.com
- Welcome to Fog City.
In a fog-bound metropolis that never was, radio detective Harding Park untangles crimes and conspiracies, scandals and secrets, and keeps a watchful eye on the poultry.
Full cast, cinematic sound, and packed with absurdist style, The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR! blends old-school radio theatre with satire, mystery, and shadowy intrigue.
Nickel and Dimed the Hard Way available July 22, 2026.
Learn more at fogcitymysteries.com
- The Case of a Curious Canard - Act 1
written by Glenn Carlson
Show Notes
A therapy app with bad boundaries sparks a case of existential crisis, leaving Park waddling into the wet end of a vast avian conspiracy.
Cast
Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
Professor Irving De Haro -- John Parsons
TalkFog -- Terri Dien
AALIN Translator -- Melissa Hutchison
The Friar -- John Bejarano
Bosworth the Butler -- Gavin Hammon
Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay
Music by the Fog City Five
Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
www.fogcitymysteries.com
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About The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!
A podcast comedy noir unlike any other ... In a fog-bound metropolis that never was, radio detective Harding Park untangles crimes and conspiracies, scandals and secrets, and keeps a watchful eye on the poultry. Full cast, full sound, and packed with absurdist style, Fog City blends old-school radio theatre vibes with sharp satire and shadowy intrigue. Imagine this: The Maltese Falcon, The Streets of San Francisco, Bojack Horseman, The Twilight Zone, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — all trapped together on a gondola ... with a duck.Podcast website
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