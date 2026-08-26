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The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!
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The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

WHAT You Say Productions
ArtsComedy
The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

    Where The Fog Has A Name

    08/26/2026 | 4 mins.
    Where the Fog has a Name
    Observations from the Edge No. 1
    written by Glenn Carlson
    Show Notes
    First in an occasional series of observations from Calvin the Fog.
    Cast
    Calvin the Fog -- Gavin Hammon

    Recorded at WHAT! You Say Studios
    Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
    c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
    www.fogcitymysteries.com
  • The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

    The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 2

    07/22/2026 | 12 mins.
    The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1
    written by Glenn Carlson
    Show Notes
    When the soul of the city vanishes -- gift shop and all -- Park follows a trail of wealth, status, and kerning to the edge of known waters and a legend that might prove true.
    Cast
    Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
    Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
    Eddie Mason -- John Parsons
    Montgomery Van Ness -- Mark Atherlay
    The Turk -- John Parsons
    Senator Alvarado -- Melissa Hutchison
    The Gondolier -- Mark Atherlay
    Misty Richmond -- Terri Dien
    Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay
    Music by the Fog City Five
    Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
    Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
    c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
    www.fogcitymysteries.com
  • The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

    The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1

    07/22/2026 | 10 mins.
    The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1
    written by Glenn Carlson
    Show Notes
    When the soul of the city vanishes -- gift shop and all -- Park follows a trail of wealth, status, and kerning to the edge of known waters and a legend that might prove true.
    Cast
    Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
    Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
    Eddie Mason -- John Parsons
    Montgomery Van Ness -- Mark Atherlay
    The Turk -- John Parsons
    Senator Alvarado -- Melissa Hutchison
    The Gondolier -- Mark Atherlay
    Misty Richmond -- Terri Dien
    Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay
    Music by the Fog City Five
    Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
    Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
    c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
    www.fogcitymysteries.com
  • The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

    Case Notes: The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece

    07/21/2026 | 0 mins.
    Welcome to Fog City.
    In a fog-bound metropolis that never was, radio detective Harding Park untangles crimes and conspiracies, scandals and secrets, and keeps a watchful eye on the poultry.
    Full cast, cinematic sound, and packed with absurdist style, The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR! blends old-school radio theatre with satire, mystery, and shadowy intrigue.
    Nickel and Dimed the Hard Way available July 22, 2026.
    Learn more at fogcitymysteries.com
  • The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

    The Case of a Curious Canard - Act 1

    07/15/2026 | 9 mins.
    The Case of a Curious Canard - Act 1
    written by Glenn Carlson
    Show Notes
    A therapy app with bad boundaries sparks a case of existential crisis, leaving Park waddling into the wet end of a vast avian conspiracy.
    Cast
    Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson
    Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon
    Professor Irving De Haro -- John Parsons
    TalkFog -- Terri Dien
    AALIN Translator -- Melissa Hutchison
    The Friar -- John Bejarano
    Bosworth the Butler -- Gavin Hammon
    Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay

    Music by the Fog City Five
    Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence
    Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson
    c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions
    www.fogcitymysteries.com
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About The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!
A podcast comedy noir unlike any other ... In a fog-bound metropolis that never was, radio detective Harding Park untangles crimes and conspiracies, scandals and secrets, and keeps a watchful eye on the poultry. Full cast, full sound, and packed with absurdist style, Fog City blends old-school radio theatre vibes with sharp satire and shadowy intrigue. Imagine this: The Maltese Falcon, The Streets of San Francisco, Bojack Horseman, The Twilight Zone, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — all trapped together on a gondola ... with a duck.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyComedy FictionFiction

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