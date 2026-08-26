The Fog City Mysteries: IN COLOR!

The Mystery of the Missing Masterpiece - Act 1

written by Glenn Carlson

Show Notes

When the soul of the city vanishes -- gift shop and all -- Park follows a trail of wealth, status, and kerning to the edge of known waters and a legend that might prove true.

Cast

Harding Park -- Glenn Carlson

Doyle McCoppin -- Gavin Hammon

Eddie Mason -- John Parsons

Montgomery Van Ness -- Mark Atherlay

The Turk -- John Parsons

Senator Alvarado -- Melissa Hutchison

The Gondolier -- Mark Atherlay

Misty Richmond -- Terri Dien

Series Announcer -- Mark Atherlay

Music by the Fog City Five

Recorded at Working Title Recording Studios. Engineered by Forrest Lawrence

Produced and Directed for WHAT! You Say Productions by Glenn Carlson

c. 2026 WHAT! You Say Productions

www.fogcitymysteries.com