The Feast Life
The Feast Life

Podcast The Feast Life
thefeastlife.me
Welcome to 'The Feast Life' podcast, where we empower modern moms to design a life and homeschool they truly love. Join us as we explore the art of creating a l...
EducationSelf-ImprovementKids & FamilyParenting

Available Episodes

5 of 60
  • #57: An Occupational Therapist Weighs in on the Importance of Play with Sarah Collins
    In this episode of The Feast Life Julie Ross sits down with Sarah Collins, an occupational therapist and homeschooling mom, to discuss the powerful role of play in child development. Sarah explains that play is far more than just a break from learning; it's a critical avenue for children to build motor skills, social abilities, cognitive functions, and even self-awareness. They discuss the concept of "risky play" and its benefits, as well as how structured and unstructured play each support different aspects of a child's growth. Sarah also emphasizes the importance of play for mothers, sharing insights on how engaging in play themselves can boost mental well-being and model positive habits for their children. Key Takeaways: Play as Foundational Learning: Play is essential for developing motor, social, and cognitive skills that form the foundation for academic and life skills. Through play, children naturally build executive functioning abilities like problem-solving, persistence, and flexibility. The Value of Risky Play: Allowing children to engage in "risky play" (e.g., climbing trees, handling safe tools) helps them learn their physical limits, develop confidence, and improve risk assessment. Parents can guide this by knowing their child's abilities and setting safe boundaries. Structured vs. Unstructured Play: While structured activities like sports provide valuable skills, unstructured play encourages self-motivation, creativity, and resilience, which are harder to cultivate in adult-directed settings. Emotional and Social Development Through Play: Play provides a safe environment for children to work on emotion regulation and social interactions, such as handling conflicts, negotiating roles, and building teamwork skills. The Role of Parents: Parents don’t need to constantly participate in their children's play. Observing or selectively joining can help maintain the child’s autonomy and focus. It’s also beneficial for parents to model playfulness and a willingness to try new things. Importance of Play for Parents: For mothers, engaging in play-like activities—whether dancing, exercising, or crafting—can relieve stress, improve self-awareness, and help maintain a balanced approach to parenting. Connect with Sarah: Website: HomeschoolOT.com Facebook: @thehomeschoolot Instagram: @homeschool_ot Podcast: The OT is IN Podcast Resources Mentioned: Visit thefeastlife.me/blog/57 for additional resources and links Goal Setting Retreat Just Getting Started? Get our FREE Charlotte Mason and You Workshop to see if this powerful approach can transform your homeschool. https://www.thefeastlife.me/opt-in Subscribe & Review: “ I love Julie and the Feast Life.” If this sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts. This helps more people- just like you- find out about the show. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to leave a five star reviews. Also, please subscribe so you never miss an episode. FOLLOW NOW Connect with Us: Website: A Gentle Feast Facebook: A Gentle Feast Community Instagram: @agentlefeast Prefer video or closed captions? Watch all our episodes on YouTube. http://youtube.com/@TheFeastLife Today’s episode is sponsored by the award winning Charlotte Mason curriculum A Gentle Feast. Get started with smooth and easy days at https://www.agentlefeast.com.
    --------  
    55:12
  • #56: Embrace the Art of Receiving This Christmas
    In this heartwarming episode of The Feast Life, Julie Ross explores the transformative power of learning to receive during the holidays. For many, the season can bring pressure to give endlessly, especially for homeschooling moms. Julie shares her personal journey of shifting from “doing it all” to graciously accepting help and blessings, leading to deeper joy and connection. Key Takeaways Keep It Simple and Savor the Little ThingsOvercomplicating the holidays can lead to burnout and frustration. Julie encourages us to “Keep it Simple, Silly” by focusing on meaningful, manageable traditions. Instead of trying to do everything, choose a few traditions that you and your family cherish and can sustain with joy. Embrace a Mindset of ReceivingHomeschool moms are often so focused on giving that they forget how to receive. Julie highlights the importance of letting others help and shower us with blessings. Learning to accept support—whether in the form of a meal, help with holiday preparations, or even a compliment—can foster deeper connections and reduce stress. Cultivate Gratitude and AweReclaim the holiday magic by nurturing gratitude and wonder. Julie reminds us to look for small daily blessings, from a child finishing a math problem to shared moments of laughter. Embracing awe for the season’s blessings opens our hearts to unexpected joys and new possibilities. Practice Working from Rest, Not StressApproach the holiday season from a place of rest rather than stress. Allow flexibility in your schedule to welcome spontaneous joy and memorable moments. By releasing the need to control every detail, you create space for meaningful experiences and deeper family connections. Resources Mentioned: Visit thefeastlife.me/blog/56 for additional resources and links Just Getting Started? Get our FREE Charlotte Mason and You Workshop to see if this powerful approach can transform your homeschool. https://www.thefeastlife.me/opt-in Subscribe & Review: “ I love Julie and the Feast Life.” If this sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts. This helps more people- just like you- find out about the show. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to leave a five star reviews. Also, please subscribe so you never miss an episode. FOLLOW NOW Connect with Us: Website: A Gentle Feast Facebook: A Gentle Feast Community Instagram: @agentlefeast Prefer video or closed captions? Watch all our episodes on YouTube. http://youtube.com/@TheFeastLife Today’s episode is sponsored by the award winning Charlotte Mason curriculum A Gentle Feast. Get started with smooth and easy days at https://www.agentlefeast.com. Sign up for our “Peaceful and Joyful Holidays” course http://www.thefeastlife.me/holidays
    --------  
    25:47
  • #55: Finding Beauty and Truth in Math- Is That Actually a Thing?
    In this episode of The Feast Life, Julie Ross interviews Heather and Emily from Beauty and Truth Math, a math curriculum designed for Charlotte Mason homeschooling families. They discuss the origins of Beauty and Truth Math, their personal homeschooling journeys, and the unique Charlotte Mason approach to teaching math. They delve into why traditional math teaching methods often fail to foster a love for math, while Beauty and Truth Math emphasizes understanding, conceptual thinking, and the beauty of math as a means to know God and truth. Heather and Emily share how their curriculum allows for flexibility, pacing, and individualized learning, making it accessible and encouraging for parents, regardless of their previous math experience. Key Takeaways: The Beauty of Math: Beauty and Truth Math aims to help students see math as a reflection of God’s order and truth, moving beyond rote learning to understanding the beauty in patterns and problem-solving. Charlotte Mason’s Math Streams: Their curriculum incorporates "streams" of math subjects, which are introduced gradually and revisited, allowing for deeper conceptual connections across arithmetic, geometry, and algebra. Flexible, Real-Life Application: Lessons are short and varied, allowing students to explore math ideas without pressure to memorize immediately. Parents can pace lessons based on each child’s readiness. Support for Parents: Beauty and Truth Math provides scripted lessons, guides, and encouragement, allowing parents to grow alongside their students, especially those who may have had challenging experiences with math. Math for All Ages and Abilities: The curriculum includes options for struggling students to progress without feeling "behind" by using multiple entry points and providing alternative approaches and reviews. Preparing for Future Success: By aligning with national standards and integrating math into a Charlotte Mason education, students gain a solid math foundation that equips them for higher education and careers, with a heart to serve others through their learning. The episode provides a refreshing approach for homeschooling families, emphasizing the joy and beauty in learning math within a supportive, flexible framework. Connect with Beauty and Truth Math: Website: www.beautyandtruthmath.com Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@beautyandtruthmath Resources Mentioned: Visit thefeastlife.me/blog/55 for additional resources and links Peaceful & Joyful Holiday Course Just Getting Started? Get our FREE Charlotte Mason and You Workshop to see if this powerful approach can transform your homeschool. https://www.thefeastlife.me/opt-in Subscribe & Review: “ I love Julie and the Feast Life.” If this sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts. This helps more people- just like you- find out about the show. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to leave a five star reviews. Also, please subscribe so you never miss an episode. FOLLOW NOW Connect with Us: Website: A Gentle Feast Facebook: A Gentle Feast Community Instagram: @agentlefeast Prefer video or closed captions? Watch all our episodes on YouTube. http://youtube.com/@TheFeastLife Today’s episode is sponsored by the award winning Charlotte Mason curriculum A Gentle Feast. Get started with smooth and easy days at https://www.agentlefeast.com.
    --------  
    52:31
  • #54: 4 Tips for Homeschooling Through the Holidays
    In this episode, Julie Ross, founder of A Gentle Feast, shares four essential tips to help homeschooling moms navigate the holiday season with grace, joy, and sanity. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by holiday expectations, this episode will guide you to a more peaceful and memorable Christmas season. Key Takeaways: 1. Maintain Some Routine: Children thrive on routine, and completely abandoning it during the holidays can lead to stress and disruption. Instead, keep some parts of your day consistent, like morning time or read-alouds, to create a sense of security for your kids—even if you’re traveling or busy. 2. Set Realistic Expectations: Avoid setting the bar too high. Unrealistic holiday expectations often lead to disappointment. Rather than trying to create a picture-perfect holiday, embrace the reality of your family’s needs and simplify traditions to make them manageable and meaningful. 3. Focus on Love: Amidst the busyness, remember that what matters most is the love and warmth your family feels. Create a loving atmosphere by being present, patient, and compassionate—both with your kids and with extended family members, showing them the true spirit of the season. 4. Prioritize Self-Care: Julie’s bonus tip is vital: schedule time to care for yourself. Whether it’s reading, listening to music, or just sitting quietly with a cup of tea, make this a non-negotiable part of each day to recharge and show up as your best self for your family. Resources Mentioned: Visit www.thefeastlife.me/blog/54 for additional resources and links Just Getting Started? Get our FREE Charlotte Mason and You Workshop to see if this powerful approach can transform your homeschool. https://www.thefeastlife.me/opt-in Subscribe & Review: “ I love Julie and the Feast Life.” If this sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts. This helps more people- just like you- find out about the show. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to leave a five star reviews. Also, please subscribe so you never miss an episode. FOLLOW NOW Connect with Us: Website: A Gentle Feast Facebook: A Gentle Feast Community Instagram: @agentlefeast Prefer video or closed captions? Watch all our episodes on YouTube. http://youtube.com/@TheFeastLife Today’s episode is sponsored by the award winning Charlotte Mason curriculum A Gentle Feast. Get started with smooth and easy days at https://www.agentlefeast.com. Sign up for our “Peaceful and Joyful Holidays” course http://www.thefeastlife.me/holidays
    --------  
    24:40
  • #53: Lost Your Spark in Motherhood? with Rachel Marie Martin
    In this inspiring episode, host Julie Ross chats with Rachel Marie Martin, author of the powerful new book, ‘Get Your Spark Back: How to Find Happiness and Reignite Your Life.’ As homeschool moms, it’s easy to lose our joy in the busyness of life, but Rachel shares her journey of rediscovering her spark. From personal challenges to practical tips on how to live a fully engaged life, this episode will leave you encouraged to prioritize yourself and create a life you love. Tune in to hear how you can reignite your joy and inspire your family and community along the way. 5 Key Takeaways: 1. The Power of the First Step: Finding your spark starts with acknowledging that it’s missing and being willing to take small, manageable steps to rediscover it. Even simple actions like putting on your shoes can lead to big changes. 2. Self-Care is Essential: As homeschool moms, it’s easy to put everyone else’s needs first, but prioritizing self-care isn’t selfish—it’s necessary. Taking care of yourself teaches your kids the importance of personal well-being. 3. Consistency and Effort: Progress doesn’t come overnight. It requires both effort and consistency. Start small and build habits over time, even when it feels uncomfortable. 4. Embrace Your Identity: Stop minimizing your achievements. Own the roles you step into, whether it’s as a mom, homeschooler, runner, or writer. How you speak to yourself shapes your reality. 5. Find Your Tribe: Life is better with support. Surround yourself with fellow travelers who will encourage and uplift you, and be willing to open up and be vulnerable to form those deep connections. Connect with Rachel: Website: http://findingjoy.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/FindingJoyBlog Book: ‘Get Your Spark Back’ available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and independent bookstores. Resources Mentioned: Visit thefeastlife.me/blog/53 for additional resources and links Peaceful & Joyful Holiday Course Just Getting Started? Get our FREE Charlotte Mason and You Workshop to see if this powerful approach can transform your homeschool. https://www.thefeastlife.me/opt-in Subscribe & Review: “ I love Julie and the Feast Life.” If this sounds like you, please consider rating and reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts. This helps more people- just like you- find out about the show. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to leave a five star reviews. Also, please subscribe so you never miss an episode. FOLLOW NOW Connect with Us: Website: A Gentle Feast Facebook: A Gentle Feast Community Instagram: @agentlefeast Prefer video or closed captions? Watch all our episodes on YouTube. http://youtube.com/@TheFeastLife Today’s episode is sponsored by the award winning Charlotte Mason curriculum A Gentle Feast. Get started with smooth and easy days at https://www.agentlefeast.com.
    --------  
    50:42

About The Feast Life

Welcome to 'The Feast Life' podcast, where we empower modern moms to design a life and homeschool they truly love. Join us as we explore the art of creating a lifestyle founded on the values of family, freedom, and FUN. Our episodes are packed with inspirational stories, practical tips, and expert insights to help you embark on a homeschooling journey that not only educates your children, but also enriches your life. Join Julie Ross, creator of the homeschool curriculum A Gentle Feast and certified life coach, to discover how you can make everyday moments a celebration of learning, love, and laughter. If you need help escaping survival mode and want to create a thriving life and homeschool- Pull up a chair, you are welcome at this table! Find out more at thefeastlife.me
