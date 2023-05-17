Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC World Service
Where the world is explained. Making sense of the big stories - looking behind the spin. More
  • Unspun World: Is Ukraine's counter-offensive a turning point?
    Unspun World provides an unvarnished version of the week's major global news stories, with the BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson and the BBC's unparalleled range of experts. This week John explores the ongoing war effort in Ukraine with BBC Monitoring's Vitaliy Shevchenko; the future of Turkey with international correspondent Orla Guerin; what President Assad of Syria's rehabilitation will mean for Syrians, with Middle-East correspondent Lina Sinjab, and he speaks to the BBC's science correspondent, Pallab Ghosh, about the pangenome. What is it, and how can it help humanity? Producers: Pandita Lorenz and Benedick Watt
    5/20/2023
    27:57
  • Introducing The Explanation
    On a mission to make sense of the world. A new podcast, with hosts John Simpson and Claire Graham. Episodes released weekly from 20 May 2023.
    5/17/2023
    1:19

About The Explanation

Where the world is explained. Making sense of the big stories - looking behind the spin.
