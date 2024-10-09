10 Secrets to Achieve Your Dream Life in 2025: Life-Mapping, Glow-Up Tips, and The Psychology Behind Goal-Setting

#144: Consider this special New Year's Eve solo episode a master class on setting goals. Josie shares why she does not like resolutions and why 80% of resolutions fail by February, so you can avoid the resolution trap (and the "resolution creep"). As a health coach who has worked with dozens of women to achieve goals, Josie shares how to hack your psychology to reach any goal you want in 2025. For the betterment burnout girlies, Josie gives 6 things to do right now instead of setting resolutions. Stay to the end to hear Josie's "Life Mapping Exercise" that she does every New Year's. *Cue the champagne toast*