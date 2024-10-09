Our 2025 Resolutions, Lessons We Learned From 2024, and Dealing With Friendship Breakups
#145: In our first episode of 2025, the Everygirls are yapping. Josie and podcast assistant Emma yap about the biggest lessons they learned from 2024 (like the lesson about love Emma learned from AI and why Josie is going to stop overthinking solo episodes). They also share their 2025 resolutions and intentions. This week's "Ask the Everygirl" question is about friendship breakups, and Josie and Emma yap about why friendships have limited real estate and when you should have a conversation versus just move on.Ask the Everygirl: "Our bestie ghosted the group chat–do we confront her or forget her?"
31:41
10 Secrets to Achieve Your Dream Life in 2025: Life-Mapping, Glow-Up Tips, and The Psychology Behind Goal-Setting
#144: Consider this special New Year's Eve solo episode a master class on setting goals. Josie shares why she does not like resolutions and why 80% of resolutions fail by February, so you can avoid the resolution trap (and the "resolution creep"). As a health coach who has worked with dozens of women to achieve goals, Josie shares how to hack your psychology to reach any goal you want in 2025. For the betterment burnout girlies, Josie gives 6 things to do right now instead of setting resolutions. Stay to the end to hear Josie's "Life Mapping Exercise" that she does every New Year's. *Cue the champagne toast*
36:36
Chappell Roan, Brianna Chickenfry Drama, And a Kardashian Engagement? 2025 Pop Culture Predictions With Spill Sesh
#143: The face and brains behind YouTube's biggest anonymous gossip channel Spill Sesh, Kristi Cook, is joining us to discuss the biggest pop-culture moments from 2024. We chat:"It Ends With Us" dramaIs Chappell Roan out of line or a hero?The most important Taylor + Travis moments of the yearThe best couple from Love Island USABrianna Chickenfry deserves so much betterand more! Kristi also shares her decision to reveal her identity (Spill Sesh is the 2020s' Gossip Girl), and fascinating pop culture predictions for 2025.Chit Chat: Josie's engaged (!!), holiday hear-me-outs, and Grammy 2025 predictionsInterview Begins: 22:54
1:16:31
My 3 Favorite Wellness Rituals From 2024 That I'm Bringing Into 2025
In this solo episode, Josie shares the three most life-changing wellness rituals she started in 2024 that are so good, she's keeping them going in 2025. Listen to find out surprising wellness tips, the supplement that changed her immune system, book recommendations, her detailed fitness routine, and more.
24:00
Kenzie Elizabeth Will Teach You How to Romanticize Your Life
#141: Kenzie Elizabeth is the entrepreneur and content creator dubbed "Gen Z's Martha Stewart." In today's episode, you'll get to know Kenzie like you've never known her before. She shares insight into her childhood and what she credits to her incredible confidence. We also talk about how your 20s are actually the hardest decade and the most important life lessons she has ever learned. Kenzie also shares some amazing tips for hosting, finding hobbies, improving friendships, and romanticizing your life.Chit Chat: How we're finding "third places" and why it's so importantAsk The Everygirl: 11:46 "I am so socially awkward–tips for being more likable?"Interview Begins: 20:44
