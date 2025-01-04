Ethnocynology with David Ian Howe

Encore - Fantastic Domesticates and Where to Find Them - Dogs - Ruins 63
For this episode of Just the Boyz, we kick off our series on animal domesticates, starting with the oldest known domesticated animal: the dog. We are fortunate to have David as a one of the hosts as he is one of the leading public scholars when it comes to the relationship between dogs and humans throughout human history. We chat about the earliest evidence for dog domestication, the leading theories behind Howe and why dogs were domesticated, and delve into a discussion about the Siberian Fox Domestication experiment and animal research ethics.Literature recommendations1) "Dogs": Darcey Morey2) "The Social Dog: Behavior and Cognition" Kominski and Marshall-Pescini3) "Dogs: Archaeology Beyond Domestication" Bethke and Burtt4) "Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know" Alexandra Horowitz
ENCORE - Social media bifaces - Tea Break 5
In this month's episode, Matilda chats with fellow podcaster and well-known YouTube anthropologist David Ian Howe all about ancient arrowheads. Probably everyone knows what an arrowhead is, but what's the story behind the use and development of arrowheads? And most importantly, what's the link between arrowheads and smartphones? Listen in to find out all this and more!
Strider's Passing - Ethno 07
In this episode, David shares the news of Strider's passing, and discusses the two other times he has had to say goodbye to dogs in his life.Segment one deals with his childhood beagle/spaniel mix named Maggie.Segment two begins the story of Athena, the family lab mix.And Segment three begins the discussion of Strider and the difficult issues that lead to his recent euthanasia.
Dogs in Ancient Greece with Dr. Alyce Cannon (Part 2) - Ep 06
In this episode of ethnocynology David sits down with Dr Alyce Cannon for part two of their episode on dogs in ancient Greece.In the previous episode, Dr. Cannon brought up some fascinating topics about dogs in the classical world, specifically Athens, after catching up on life for a bit.At the end of the episode, he left it up to the audience to submit some questions for Dr. Cannon for part two.In this episode, David asks Dr. Cannon about dogs and ancient Greek warfare, life at home, and whether or not dogs were kept as pets.They then dive into the questions post by the audience in the previous episodes YouTube comments, one specifically regarding dogs, helping the disabled in the ancient world.
Dogs in Ancient Greece with Dr. Alyce Cannon (Part 1) - Ep 005
In this episode of ethnocynology David sits down with recently minted PhD, Dr Alyce Cannon.David and Elise have known each other for the past 5 years through their work talking about dogs on social media. Alyce is a Sydney Australia based classicist and archaeologist who did her research on the ancient world and human animal interactions in ancient Greece specifically.David and Alyce begin by catching up on life and David congratulates her on recently achieving her status as a phd. They then catch up about the state of the world and American versus Australian culture.The meat of the episode then begins where Elise starts talking about her dissertation (or thesis) regarding human and animal interactions in ancient Greece and how dogs appear in pottery, zooarchaeology, and in oral tradition. and specifically, the oral tradition is quite interesting as a lot of stories refer to dogs derogatorily, and how that changes to a more positive light over time.They then end the episode on the subject of a future episode where dogs in Warfare and their roles in everyday life can be discussed.
Ethnocynology is the study of dogs in human cultural contexts. This podcast, hosted by anthropologist and comedian David Ian Howe, explores the history and archaeology of dogs, the roles of dogs in modern media, and the latest findings from archaeology in general.