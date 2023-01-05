Carson Freeman, NOT just your everyday musician

Saxophonist Carson Freeman joins us for this week's episode. Carson has developed a distinctive style that has propelled him into the performance spotlight. In 2010, he was awarded the Canadian Smooth Jazz Wind Instrumentalist of the Year and has since performed with renowned artists such as Michael Bublé, M.C. Hammer, and Diana Krall. Freeman has also shared the stage with other notable musicians, including Dave Koz and Gino Vannelli, and has been a member of Andy Kim's band since 2017. He has appeared on national television and performed for prominent figures like Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Catherine Zeta-Jones. We connect with Carson over the Internet, and he shares his incredible story with us in this episode.