A weekly podcast that delivers engaging discussions and insights on life, love and music by some of Canada's top minds in entertainment and business. Engaging w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 151
Bean Inspired!
Join us on our podcast as we speak with Bean Gill, a remarkable entrepreneur, business leader, and the host of the CBC show "Push." Bean's life changed forever after a car accident left her paralyzed from the waist down, but she refused to let her disability define her. Instead, she channeled her resilience and determination into building successful tech and healthcare companies and becoming a prominent advocate for accessibility and inclusion in the workplace. In her show "Push," Bean profiles individuals who have overcome adversity and positively impacted their communities. In this episode, we delve into Bean's inspiring journey, the lessons she's learned from her experiences, and the importance of representation and diversity in media. Don't miss this empowering conversation with one of Canada's most inspiring leaders.Check out Push!More Bean Gill Opening Credits: Daniel Cowans, Musical Director @ The DNA ProjectProduced By: Anthony Lewis and Diriki Palmer The DNA Project – All rights reserved 2023
5/1/2023
48:57
Carson Freeman, NOT just your everyday musician
Saxophonist Carson Freeman joins us for this week's episode. Carson has developed a distinctive style that has propelled him into the performance spotlight. In 2010, he was awarded the Canadian Smooth Jazz Wind Instrumentalist of the Year and has since performed with renowned artists such as Michael Bublé, M.C. Hammer, and Diana Krall. Freeman has also shared the stage with other notable musicians, including Dave Koz and Gino Vannelli, and has been a member of Andy Kim's band since 2017. He has appeared on national television and performed for prominent figures like Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Catherine Zeta-Jones. We connect with Carson over the Internet, and he shares his incredible story with us in this episode.New Merch Out Now! [Don’t forget to check out The DNA Project Merch code “PODCAST” for 20 % off your first purchase!!]YouTube SubscribeAudio SubscribeWant More Carson?InstagramThank you to our Sponsor:The DNA Project Opening Credits: Daniel Cowans, Musical Director @ The DNA ProjectProduced By: Anthony Lewis and Diriki Palmer The DNA Project – All rights reserved 2023Mentioned in this episode:Captivate
4/24/2023
53:42
Divinity Roxx: The road to working with Beyonce
Today's short features Grammy-nominated musician and artist Divinity Roxx the female bass legend, best known as the Musical Director and bass player in Beyonce’s all-female band. Want to start your own podcast? Join 1000s just like us by signing up at www.DNAairwaves.com/captivate today!Mentioned in this episode:Captivate
4/21/2023
10:42
Quisha Wint: Using music to start your business!
Quisha Wint joins us for today's podcast! Quisha is more than just a phenomenal vocalist; she's a producer, arranger, and co-founder of QW Productions. Quisha is one of Toronto's most sought-after session vocalists. In 2021, Quisha launched her debut EP, My Life, to rousing acclaim. Her debut single, "Black Shoes," from her grassroots project, recently debuted at the top of the Independent Music Artists charts. In this episode, Quisha shares how she first discovered her passion for singing, how she writes songs, and the motivation for starting a production company. Enjoy responsibly :)
4/17/2023
38:18
Radio Play vs Streaming with Alan Cross
Music historian Alan Cross breaks down the transition from FM Radio to streaming and the affects on revenue, meta-data and listening habits.
A weekly podcast that delivers engaging discussions and insights on life, love and music by some of Canada's top minds in entertainment and business. Engaging with our local community and the music we love; because it’s in our DNA!
Follow us!