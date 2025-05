Trump SHOCKING statement about Alcatraz sends media spinning

Watch President Trump make SHOCKING Statement about reopening Alcatraz prison that causes the media to spiral out of control. DHS announces stipend for illegal aliens to self deport. And Scott Bessent responds to economic fears.Episode Sponsor:Go to https://ground.news/devory to think for yourself and get the full picture. Subscribe through my link for 40% off unlimited access. FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinshttps://devory.wtf.tvBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES: [email protected]