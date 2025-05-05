Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsThe DeVory Darkins Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The DeVory Darkins Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The DeVory Darkins Show

DeVory Darkins
NewsPolitics
The DeVory Darkins Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Trump SHOCKING statement about Alcatraz sends media spinning
    Watch President Trump make SHOCKING Statement about reopening Alcatraz prison that causes the media to spiral out of control. DHS announces stipend for illegal aliens to self deport. And Scott Bessent responds to economic fears.Episode Sponsor:Go to https://ground.news/devory to think for yourself and get the full picture. Subscribe through my link for 40% off unlimited access. FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinshttps://devory.wtf.tvBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES:[email protected]
    --------  
    19:36
  • Stephen A. Smith drops BOMB on Dems as Rosie LOSES IT over Trump
    Stephen A. Smith drops bombshell on Democrats. President Trump's interview sparks a media meltdown. Jen Psaki continues to lie about Bien's mental decline. Today's sponsor:Go to http://crypto.com/devory and play their Freedom Jackpot through July 4th and you might get a 1 Bitcoin payout! FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinsBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES:[email protected]:Rumble has a paid sponsorship with Crypto.com
    --------  
    17:14
  • Trump Calmly DESTROYS NBC Host in Brutal Interview
    President Trump calmly DESTROYS NBC Host Kristen Welker and his detractors during this brutal interview. He sets the record straight repeatedly on his first 100 days. However, that didn’t stop Kristen Welker from clashing with the President over the economy and due process. FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinshttps://devory.wtf.tvBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES:[email protected]
    --------  
    20:08
  • Leftist Judge BLOCKS Trump Order as Kamala Gets Emmy for 60 Minutes
    Federal Judge has ruled against President Trump by blocking his executive order on democrats backed law firms. Kamala Harris 60 minutes interview gets Emmy nomination. And Jasmine Crockett attacks President Trump's budget proposal. FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinshttps://devory.wtf.tvBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES:[email protected]
    --------  
    15:51
  • CNN STUNNED by Black Trump Supporters as AOC Gets Heckled
    CNN STUNNED after interviewing Black Trump Supporters. President Trump SHUTS DOWN the Media in latest interview. AOC gets heckled at her own Town Hall. And, Harvard is still panicking after Trump's latest threat.FOLLOW ME:https://www.twitter.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.instagram.com/devorydarkinshttps://www.rumble.com/c/devorydarkinshttps://devory.wtf.tvBUY ME A COFFEE:https://buymeacoffee.com/devorydarkinsSHOP OUR MERCH STORE:https://store.devorydarkins.comBUSINESS INQUIRIES:[email protected]
    --------  
    17:53

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The DeVory Darkins Show

The DeVory Darkins Show delivers straight-to-the-point commentary on the biggest political stories shaping America. Each episode breaks down the top breaking news of the day — no fluff, no spin, no wasted time. Just the common sense truth you need to stay informed. New episodes daily.
Podcast website
NewsPolitics

Listen to The DeVory Darkins Show, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The DeVory Darkins Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.17.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/6/2025 - 8:05:38 PM