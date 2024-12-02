Biden condemns lawfare against Hunter in pardoning him. Which lawfare victim will Trump pardon?
30:47
Trump appointees being attacked and threatened.
31:31
International criminal court will be coming after American soldiers next!
29:27
The remaining criminal cases against Trump must be dismissed.
31:18
Should Trump prosecutors be held to account?
Listen weekdays to The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz hits the hot political and legal topics of the day with non partisan analysis, guests interviews, viewer questions, case of the week and so much more.